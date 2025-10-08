Top Vietnamese leader’s upcoming visit to DPRK marks important milestone: Deputy FM

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ has said that the upcoming visit to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm from October 9 to 11 marks an important milestone in the bilateral relations.

At the invitation of General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) and President of the State Affairs of the DPRK Kim Jong Un, General Secretary Lâm will pay a state visit to the DPRK and attend a ceremony celebrating the 80th founding anniversary of the WPK from Thursday to Saturday. This is his first visit to the DPRK in his new position and the first state visit by a General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam to the DPRK in 18 years.

The trip also coincides with the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and the DPRK (1950–2025) and the Việt Nam–DPRK Friendship Year 2025, highlighting the two Parties’ and States’ respect for their traditional friendship.

Speaking to the media ahead the visit, Vũ pointed out the significance of the visit.

First, the visit once again affirms Việt Nam’s consistent foreign policy of treasuring relations with traditional friends. The DPRK was one of the very first countries in the world to establish diplomatic relations with Việt Nam in 1950. The long-standing friendship, nurtured by President Hồ Chí Minh and President Kim Il Sung, has been carried forward by generations of leaders of both countries.

During Việt Nam’s past struggle for national liberation, the DPRK stood in solidarity and provided valuable support for Việt Nam, while Việt Nam has consistently expressed its goodwill and support for the DPRK during difficult times, Vũ added.

Second, the visit is an important opportunity for the top leaders of both Parties and States to exchange views and agree on strategic orientations to further inherit and promote the traditional friendship.

The official said both sides are expected to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the new period in line with international commitments and the aspirations of their people, particularly in areas of cooperation such as healthcare, culture, sports, people-to-people exchanges, and agriculture.

Third, as an active and responsible member of the international community, through this visit, Việt Nam continues to demonstrate its consistent support for peace, stability and cooperation on the Korean Peninsula, in the region and in the world.

Vũ expressed his strong belief that, with the foundation of the 75-year friendship and the will of both nations, the state visit by General Secretary Lâm will be a significant milestone, further enhancing the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation and contributing to regional and global peace, stability and development.

Commenting on the bilateral relations in recent years, Vũ noted that despite global and regional complexities, the Việt Nam–DPRK relationship has remained stable and steadily developed, thanks to the long-standing friendship and mutual desire for cooperation.

Both sides have maintained regular exchanges at various levels, with a highlight being the official friendly visit to Việt Nam by the DPRK leader in March 2019. High-level and working-level contacts have continued through flexible formats such as the exchange of letters and messages on important occasions, further strengthening political trust and mutual understanding.

The two countries have also signed several bilateral cooperation agreements in the fields of culture, health, civil aviation, judicial assistance, investment protection and promotion, and avoidance of double taxation. In addition, they have maintained dialogue mechanisms such as the deputy foreign minister-level political consultation and the Intergovernmental Committee for Economic, Trade, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, in line with each country’s priorities and international regulations.

Cultural and people-to-people exchanges remain a highlight in the bilateral relations. Both sides have organised various activities such as art and sports exchanges, participation in the annual April Spring Friendship Art festivals in Pyongyang, and film festivals.

Friendship activities between mass organisations of the two countries have also been maintained and expanded, particularly during the Việt Nam–DPRK Friendship Year 2025 celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties. These exchanges help deepen understanding among the two countries' people, especially the younger generation, about the history and values of their traditional friendship, he said.

“With the goodwill, shared determination and sustained cooperation from both sides, we are confident that this historic visit will open up new prospects for Việt Nam–DPRK relations,” Vũ said.

The Deputy FM added that the trip would also offer an important opportunity for both countries to discuss international and regional issues of mutual concern in a sincere and constructive manner, contributing responsibly to promoting dialogue and ensuring peace, cooperation and development on the Korean Peninsula, in the region and around the world. — VNA/VNS