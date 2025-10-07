Việt Nam, Cambodia strengthen cooperation in repatriation of martyrs' remains

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Cambodia have agreed to strengthen cooperation in the search, collection, and repatriation of remains of Việt Namese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives during wartime in Cambodia.

The special task boards in charge of the work of Việt Nam’s An Giang Province and Cambodia’s Koh Kong Province held a signing ceremony on Monday at the Cambodian province for cooperation of the work for the 2025–26 dry season.

The event was co-chaired by Lê Trung Hồ, Vice Chairman of the An Giang People’s Committee and head of the provincial special task board, and Hak Leng, Vice Governor of Koh Kong Province and head of its special task board. Leaders of departments and agencies from both provinces attended the ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Hồ said that under the agreement signed between the governments of Việt Nam and Cambodia on August 28, 2000, in Phnom Penh, An Giang Province’s two teams for the search and collection of martyrs’ remains have so far recovered 4,286 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts in six Cambodian provinces.

Specifically, in Koh Kong Province, Team K92 has found and repatriated 160 sets of remains, including two discovered in the 2024–2025 dry season. He attributed these results to the close coordination and wholehearted support from the authorities, armed forces, and people of Koh Kong Province in providing information, guiding search teams, and ensuring their safety.

Hồ stressed that the renewed agreement reaffirmed the traditional solidarity and friendship between Việt Nam and Cambodia and demonstrated profound gratitude for the heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives for peace, independence, and friendship between the two nations.

For his part, Hak Leng praised the fruitful cooperation between the two provincial special task boards, affirming that Koh Kong authorities will continue to offer active support and close coordination in surveying, searching, and sharing information to successfully complete the mission in the 2025–2026 dry season and future phases.

At the ceremony, the two sides signed a memorandum of cooperation implementing the work in the 2025–2026 dry season. On this occasion, the An Giang special task board handed over funding from the Vietnamese Government to support Koh Kong’s coordination efforts and presented gifts to local authorities, armed forces, and people in recognition of their assistance to Team K92 and the An Giang Military Command in fulfilling their duties. — VNA/VNS