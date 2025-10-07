Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Second working day of 13th Party Central Committee’s 13th plenum

October 07, 2025 - 20:13
As part of the plenum, the Politburo also met to give feedback on the collection and explanation of opinions contributed by the committee during the meeting.
The 13th meeting of the 13th Party Central Committee will continue until Wednesday. —VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The 13th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee continued its second working day on Tuesday, focusing on key preparations for the upcoming 14th National Party Congress, the socio-economic development and State budget plans.

In the morning, the Party Central Committee discussed at the hall the issues previously deliberated in groups on Monday. These included draft documents to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress, proposed dates, agenda, and programme for the congress, as well as draft regulations on the working regulations and election rules of the congress. Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú chaired the session on behalf of the Politburo.

Later, the Party Central Committee continued discussions in groups on three major topics: the implementation of the 2025 socio-economic development plan and the proposed socio-economic development plan for 2026; the 2025 State budget performance, the budget estimate for 2026, and the 2026–2028 national financial plan; and the 2026–2030 national financial plan.

In the afternoon, the Party Central Committee discussed the matters debated in the morning’s group discussions. Politburo member, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính presided over the session on behalf of the Politburo.

Later, the Politburo also met to give feedback on the collection and explanation of opinions contributed by the committee during the meeting. — VNA/VNS

