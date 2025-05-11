Vietnamese, Russian leaders witness signing of numerous agreements, notably in energy, sci-tech

MOSCOW — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm and Russian President Vladimir Putin witnessed the signing of a series of cooperation documents between the two nations, immediately following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow in the afternoon of May 10 (local time).

Among the signed key agreements were a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) on collaboration between Radio the Voice of Việt Nam and the Russian Federal Budget Institution for the organisation, production, and dissemination of music, cultural, and educational programmes by the Russian State Musical TV and Radio Centre, as well as an MoU between the Việt Nam National University, Hà Nội and the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University).

The others included a cooperation agreement between the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics and the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration; an MoU between the Việt Nam Vaccine Joint Stock Company (VNVC) and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF); and a natural gas sales contract from Block 12/11 between the Việt Nam National Industry – Energy Group (Petrovietnam), Russian oil and gas company Zarubezhneft JSC, and Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation.

A comprehensive cooperation agreement was inked between the Vietnam Airlines Corporation and Russia's VTB Bank, while a roadmap for cooperation in peaceful uses of nuclear energy for 2025-30 was signed by Việt Nam's Ministry of Science and Technology and Russia's ROSATOM State Atomic Energy Corporation.

In addition, there were an MoU on biomedical cooperation between the two ministries of health; a cooperation programme between the two ministries of justice for 2026-27; an MoU on tourism cooperation between Việt Nam's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Russia's Ministry of Economic Development for 2025-30; and an agreement between the two ministries of science and technology; and an intergovernmental agreement on the establishment and operation of a Pushkin Russian language centre.

​The Vietnamese and Russian leaders also witnessed the signing of an intergovernmental agreement on expanding cooperation in geological exploration, and oil and gas exploitation on Việt Nam's continental shelf and within the Russian territory; a protocol amending the 2010 agreement on continued cooperation in geological exploration, and oil and gas exploitation on Việt Nam's continental shelf within the Vietsovpetro joint venture framework; a protocol amending the 2016 agreement on continued cooperation in geological exploration, and oil and gas exploitation within the Russian territory through the Rusvietpetro joint venture.

On the same day, the Vietnamese and Russian defence ministers signed the Việt Nam - Russia strategic partnership plan in national defence for the 2026-30 period. The two leaders also adopted a joint statement on key directions for the comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Russia in the new period.

Later on the afternoon, General Secretary Lâm and President Putin met with the press.

President Putin noted that the two sides had decided numerous strategic matters during their talks, setting a clear direction for expanding and elevating the bilateral relations. These understandings were concretely embodied in the cooperation documents signed earlier that day by leaders from relevant ministries, sectors, and localities.

The talks also included discussions on pressing regional and international issues. The two sides reached a high level of consensus on their positions, affirming their mutual support for national independence and sovereignty, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, and continued backing for one another in international forums, contributing significantly to stability and development in the Asia-Pacific. They affirmed their shared commitment to further deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Việt Nam in the time ahead.

General Secretary Lâm noted that the talks were conducted in a spirit of openness, trust, and mutual respect, addressing both bilateral cooperation and shared views on regional and global issues of mutual concern. Both sides stated they treasure the long-standing and sound traditional friendship, which has been tested by time and continuously nurtured and strengthened, for the mutual benefit of both countries' people and for peace and development in the regional and the world.

Building upon their achievements, the two leaders agreed on broad strategic orientations for the Việt Nam – Russia comprehensive strategic partnership in a new era of cooperation, with both affirming the need for specific joint projects symbolising the bilateral ties. — VNA/VNS