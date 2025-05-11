Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese embassies give safety recommendations amid India – Pakistan conflict

May 11, 2025 - 00:43
The Vietnamese Embassy in India advised citizens to stay updated with new developments via the host country’s reputable media outlets while not coming to conflict-affected or unsafe areas, especially Jammu and Kashmir, where the conflict occurs.
Smoke is seen rising after a loud explosion from Dibber area, Udhampur of India reportedly after a Pakistan's attack.  — ANI/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese embassies in India and Pakistan have issued safety recommendations for the Vietnamese citizens in the two countries in the face of the escalating conflict between India and Pakistan.

The Vietnamese Embassy in India advised citizens to stay updated with new developments via the host country’s reputable media outlets while not coming to conflict-affected or unsafe areas, especially Jammu and Kashmir, where the conflict occurs.

The Vietnamese nationals were recommended to strictly adhere to local authorities’ regulations and guidance on security and safety measures, and proactively take necessary measures for ensuring security and safety for themselves and their families.

They were also asked to maintain contact with the embassy in case they face emergencies, need support, or look for citizen protection information.

They can liaise with the embassy via the citizen protection hotline +91 7042035588, switchboard +84 981848484, or email consularsection@vietnamembassydelhi.in.

Shortly after the fierce military actions between India and Pakistan on May 6 night and early May 7, the Vietnamese Embassy in Pakistan also released recommendations for the citizens there via social media, urging them to limit travel, avoid dangerous areas, and keep abreast of local authorities’ recommendations and the latest developments.

The Vietnamese people in Pakistan were also suggested to contact the embassy when necessary, gear up essential supplies, and ready evacuation plans. — VNA/VNS

