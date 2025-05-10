Russian navy ships visit coastal central city

ĐÀ NẴNG – Three Russian naval ships of the Pacific Fleet, including two escort ships, Rezkii and Aldar Cidengapov, and an oil tanker Pechenga with 262 crew members, began a four-day visit to Đà Nẵng from May 10-14, marking the occasion as part of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and Russia.

The Russioan navy delegation, led by Colonel Anciferov Alexey Vitalievich, will participate in visits and cultural exchanges with the central city’s People’s Committee, Military Zone 5 and Navy Zone 3, and other local destinations.

The Russian navy ships are also schedule to conduct a joint exercise with the Vietnamese navy force during their friendly visit to the coastal city.

Russia currently has 10 investment projects in Đà Nẵng, valued at US$3.7 million.

Đà Nẵng has established friendship ties with Yaroslavl, Nizhegorod and Briansk, and has held discussion on developing air and sea services with Primorye.

Russia is considered one of the promising growth markets of Đà Nẵng. VNS