Party chief attends inauguration of Hà Nội – Moscow direct flight

MOSCOW — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation attended the launching ceremony of Vietnam Airlines’ Hà Nội – Moscow air route on May 9 (local time) as part of his trip to Russia for an official visit and participation in the celebration marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The air link marks a significant stride in bolstering the two countries’ comprehensive cooperation across multiple areas, particularly economy, trade, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

In his speech, Vietnam Airlines General Director Lê Hồng Hà stressed that beyond transportation, the new route serves as a bridge connecting the two countries’ rich cultures and symbolising the enduring friendship between their people.

It will open new pathways for Russian travellers to explore Southeast Asia through Việt Nam while facilitating Vietnamese access to Eastern Europe via Moscow, he stated.

Looking ahead, Vietnam Airlines commits to scaling up operations, considering potential new destinations, and exploring charter flights to Russia, including the Far East region. The airline also plans to bolster cooperation with multiple travel partners to diversify its products and enhance operational efficiency, bringing the people of both countries closer together and creating new dynamics for cooperation, Hà added.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Đặng Minh Khôi praised the national flag carrier’s efforts to resume the direct connection between the two capitals, noting that it fulfills the desire of both sides to strengthen connectivity. He emphasised that the route will boost trade exchange and tourism development while demonstrating long-term commitment to strengthening strategic connections between the two countries.

The Vietnamese Embassy will continue serving as a bridge between businesses and citizens of both countries, helping promote Việt Nam’s images internationally, he highlighted.

Vietnam Airlines is currently operating the Hà Nội-Moscow route twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays using Boeing 787 wide-body aircraft, with plans to increase frequency to three flights by July 2026.

The resumption of the Hà Nội-Moscow direct route represents a strategic step in Vietnam Airlines' international network expansion plan, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of Vietnam Airlines Corporation (1995-2025). This development demonstrates the airline's ongoing commitment to promoting Việt Nam's image, enhancing the country's international standing, and fulfilling its mission of taking off with the nation in a new era.

On the occasion, Party chief Lâm and the delegation also witnessed the exchange of tourism cooperation deals between Vietnamese firms and their Russian partners. — VNS