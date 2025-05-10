PM okays construction of Bắc Ninh's int’l airport for dual civil-military use

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Saturday has agreed to adjust the investment plan for Gia Bình airport in the northern province of Bắc Ninh, upgrading it from a level 3C airport serving national defence and security purposes to an international-level 4E dual-use (civil-military) facility.

Chairing a meeting between the Government's standing members and representatives from relevant ministries, sectors, and localities regarding the investment and construction of the Gia Bình International Airport and a connecting road to Hà Nội, PM Chính commended the Ministry of Public Security for proactively proposing the upgrade. He requested the ministry to finalise the proposal for submission to the Politburo for approval.

The Government leader emphasised the necessity of the airport to complement Hà Nội's Nội Bài International Airport and to support the country’s development in the new era—particularly in preparation for Việt Nam's hosting of APEC 2027. He also stressed the importance of developing an air logistics hub at the Gia Bình airport site alongside its construction.

The Ministry of Public Security, designated as the lead investor, was tasked with transitioning the investment model from public funding to a public-private partnership (PPP) format. Under this model, private investment would be mobilised for civil aviation components, while the ministry retains control over national defence and security areas.

The ministry was also directed to select capable and reputable investors, ensuring alignment with national interests and strict compliance with laws to prevent corruption, misconduct, or waste. In addition, it must propose appropriate mechanisms and policies to expedite project implementation.

The connecting road between Gia Bình airport and Hà Nội will span approximately 45.6km, including 14km within the capital city. The total estimated investment for this component is about VNĐ40.3 trillion (US$1.55 billion), requiring land clearance over roughly 585.5ha.

Authorities from Hà Nội and Bắc Ninh have proposed that the PM approve the project’s investment scale and allow implementation under the PPP model, specifically using a build-transfer (BT) contract, with investor selection through direct appointment in special cases.

In response, PM Chính expressed his support for the localities’ proposals and assigned Deputy PM Trần Hồng Hà to oversee the preparation, land clearance, and execution of the project.

He instructed relevant ministries, agencies, and local authorities to urgently carry out the next steps to accelerate the implementation of the airport and road projects, aiming for completion in 2026. — VNA/VNS