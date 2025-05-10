Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam sends congratulations to new Pope Leo XIV

May 10, 2025 - 17:56
State President Lương Cường on May 10 sent a message of congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost on being elected as the 267th Pope of the Roman Catholic Church.
Pope Leo XIV from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica on May 8. — AFP/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on Saturday sent a message of congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost on being elected as the 267th Pope of the Roman Catholic Church.

Prior to his election as Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, according to Vatican News.

Việt Nam - Vatican relations have witnessed positive developments in recent times, notably the Holy See's permanent representative in Việt Nam and the Permanent Representative Office in Hà Nội that came into operation in 2024. — VNS

