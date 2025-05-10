State Duma of Russia committed to boosting cooperation with Việt Nam: Russian leader

MOSCOW - All parties in the State Duma of Russia support Việt Nam and are committed to strengthening cooperation with the Southeast Asian nation, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin told Vietnam's Party General Secretary Tô Lâm during their meeting in Moscow on May 10.

Volodin thanked the Vietnamese Party leader for leading a high-level Vietnamese delegation to the celebration marking the 80th anniversary of the triumph in the Great Patriotic War, saying that this gesture reflects the fraternal solidarity and the deep affection that Việt Nam has always extended to the former Soviet Union and Russia today. The Russian leader highlighted the significance of Lâm’s visit, especially when the two nations are celebrating major historical milestones, noting it contributes to further deepening the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations, including parliamentary cooperation.

Việt Nam is a comprehensive strategic partner and a trusted friend of Russia in Southeast Asia, Volodin affirmed, stressing that the State Duma takes pride in the loyal and enduring ties between the two countries.

For his part, Lâm spoke highly of the role of the State Duma in Russia's political system as well as its positive contributions to the Việt Nam-Russia parliamentary cooperation and bilateral relations in general in recent years.

"The Party, State, and people of Việt Nam always treasure and remember the valuable support from the former Soviet Union and the Russian Federation today for Việt Nam's struggle for national liberation in the past as well as national development efforts at present," he stressed.

Việt Nam attaches great importance to and wishes to further strengthen and develop its relations with Russia, with the parliamentary channel playing a practical role in promoting and supervising the implementation of intergovernmental agreements, while deepening mutual understanding and trust between the two peoples, he stated. Volodin highly valued specific proposals made by Lâm regarding the renewal of the traditional friendship and confirmed that these will be included in the agenda of the State Duma and its specialised committees.

The two leaders agreed on the need to continue strengthening cooperation between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the State Duma of Russia by regularly maintaining the exchange of high-level delegations and representatives from friendship parliamentarian groups and specialised committees; and enhancing experience sharing in law-making and improving the legal framework to facilitate the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

Lâm and Volodin emphasised the important role of the two countries' legislative bodies in supporting efforts to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, energy, education - training, people-to-people exchanges, and connections between localities; promoting the removal of procedural barriers and creating favourable conditions for citizens of both countries to live, study, and work in each other's territories.

They agreed that both sides will work together to further intensify youth exchanges in order to preserve and carry forward the traditional friendship between the two countries.

The two sides also discussed ways to boost coordination at multilateral parliamentary forums, thus expressing a common voice in support of peace, cooperation, and sustainable development in the region and around the world.

Lâm conveyed NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn's invitation to Volodin to pay an official visit to Việt Nam and co-chair the 4th session of the Việt Nam-Russia Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee, scheduled for this September. VNA/VNS