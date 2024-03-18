Prime Minister receives Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov, who is paying an official visit to Việt Nam, in Hà Nội on Monday.

The host leader affirmed Việt Nam always keeps in mind Uzbekistan’s wholehearted assistance during its struggle for independence, and that it attaches importance to the traditional friendship with the republics that used to be part of the former Soviet Union, including Uzbekistan.

Lauding the significance of the first visit to Việt Nam by an Uzbek foreign minister since the bilateral diplomatic ties were set up in 1992, PM Chính held that on the basis of the traditional friendship, the two countries should promote cooperation comprehensively, between their Parties, governments, and parliaments, as well as via delegation exchanges and the establishment of new cooperation mechanisms between their ministries and sectors.

He said as the two countries boast economic and trade complementarities, they should increase trade in the commodities they are strong at such as cotton and production materials of Uzbekistan along with aquatic products, textiles - garments, and electronic devices of Việt Nam.

The Vietnamese leader also called for stronger partnerships in spearhead industries of both countries like petroleum and agriculture to guarantee energy and food security, as well as stronger locality-to-locality connections.

Asking for strengthened collaboration at regional and international forums, the PM said Việt Nam is ready to act as a bridge between Uzbekistan and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

He also suggested Uzbekistan help Việt Nam reinforce ties with Central Asian countries in the spirit of good friends and responsible partners.

For his part, Saidov affirmed that Uzbekistan wishes to further enhance the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Việt Nam, particularly in terms of economy, trade, and investment.

He perceived that the two sides hold considerable cooperation potential. He also agreed on the cooperation directions the PM mentioned at the meeting.

Reporting on the earlier talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Bùi Thanh Sơn, Saidov noted the two sides will work out a cooperation plan between the two foreign ministries and coordinate with relevant ministries and sectors to perfect the legal foundation for developing the bilateral relations in such spheres as economy - trade, education, culture, and people-to-people exchanges in a more result-oriented manner.

PM Chính highly valued the talks’ outcomes, asking the two foreign ministries to further bring into play their coordinating role so that the two countries’ cooperation will obtain fruitful results in the time ahead.

He also requested further promoting ties in education - training, culture, arts, tourism, people-to-people interaction, and exchanges between socio-political organisations such as alumni and youth ones to help intensify mutual understanding between the Vietnamese and Uzbek youths and nurture the friendship between the two nations' people. – VNS