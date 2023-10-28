PM: Việt Nam considers WB significant development partner

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Government always considers the World Bank (WB) a close friend and a significant development partner, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told WB Country Director in Việt Nam Carolyn Turk during a reception in Hà Nội on Friday.

Speaking highly of the WB’s support and active contributions to Việt Nam's socio-economic development since 1993 through policy consultation and financial assistance for ODA projects and concessional loans, PM Chinh thanked the Country Director and her collaborators for their contributions to Việt Nam.

The PM and the WB Country Director discussed specific issues related to innovative thinking and simplification of administrative procedures to step up significant, large-scale and ongoing projects.

PM Chính informed his guest that Việt Nam still has room for new ODA loans, as the Government is effectively controlling public and Government debts, and budget overspending within acceptable limits.

He suggested that the WB consider various flexible funding methods and models to meet Việt Nam's diverse needs, give priority to key projects in the development of strategic transport infrastructure, such as the North-South high-speed railway, the HCM City-Cần Thơ and the Hà Nội-Hoà Lạc Hi-Tech Park railways. Other priorities include renewable energy, smart agriculture, low-carbon emission, digital transformation, and climate change adaptation in the Mekong Delta.

Turk, for her part, agreed with the PM’s directions and priorities for key projects. She also commended Việt Nam's vision, development orientations and commitments, especially in areas related to climate change adaptation and emission reduction.

She also highlighted several important issues that need further attention, such as ensuring energy security in a rapidly growing economy, exploring the potential of carbon trading, advancing digital transformation agenda, responding to climate change in the Mekong Delta, and implementing a programme to cultivate 1 million ha of high-quality rice aimed for low emissions. She believed that if successful, Việt Nam could become a leader in this field.

The guest proposed specific measures to remove difficulties in the implementation of projects, especially large-scale ones. She promised to actively work with relevant Vietnamese agencies and accompany Việt Nam in its socio-economic development, especially in areas suggested by the PM.

In reply, the PM agreed to establish a working group to review regulations and procedures with the aim of simplifying and streamlining processes between the two sides. This initiative is intended to remove bottlenecks, reduce implementation time, and improve the efficiency of projects.

He also assigned Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang to lead the efforts to clear obstacles, hasten the progress of projects and disburse the WB’s capital effectively. — VNS