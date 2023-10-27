Society
Home Politics & Laws

Vietnamese legislature supports operations of foreign business communities: NA Chair

October 27, 2023 - 17:04
The National Assembly (NA) wants to create a favourable legal corridor for investment, production, and business activities of domestic and foreign firms in Việt Nam, affirmed Chairman Vương Đình Huệ while receiving Chairman of the Korean-based SK Group Chey Tae-won in Hà Nội on Friday.

 

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ (right) receives Chairman of the Korean-based SK Group Chey Tae-won in Hà Nội on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) wants to create a favourable legal corridor for investment, production, and business activities of domestic and foreign firms in Việt Nam, affirmed Chairman Vương Đình Huệ while receiving Chairman of the Korean-based SK Group Chey Tae-won in Hà Nội on Friday.

Lauding the group’s cooperation with Vietnamese partners and practice of social responsibility, Hue welcomed its investment in a high-tech biodegradable materials factory in Hải Phòng as well as its proposals for collaboration in the fields of energy, semiconductors, and ICT in the time to come.

SK has significantly supported the National Innovation Center (NIC) of Việt Nam, which will officially open on October 28. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it donated US$1 million for Việt Nam's vaccination fund.

The top legislator expressed his hope that the group will share its experiences, contributing to the building of a practical legal framework for the improvement of Việt Nam's business climate.

He suggested SK make further contributions to Việt Nam's economic growth and team up with Việt Nam in the nation’s processes of energy transition and carbon emission reduction toward the net-zero goal for 2050.

Huệ went on underscoring the NA’s willingness to accompany SK and facilitate its effective, successful and sustainable investment and business operations in Việt Nam.

In response, the SK Chairman showed his delight at outcomes gradually formed following the signing of memoranda of understanding on cooperation between Việt Nam and the Republic of Korea during Huệ's 2021 official visit to the latter.

Chey affirmed that the group stands ready to work with Vietnamese partners in green energy transition, helping Việt Nam capitalise on its potential and be proactive in energy production.

In his position as Chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), he informed his host of the chamber’s ongoing teamwork with the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) regarding the development of private enterprises. Chey said he hopes that small-scale but innovative firms will take a more active role in setting up shop in Việt Nam. — VNS

