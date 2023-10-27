Việt Nam ready to help connect EU with Southeast Asian region: Deputy PM

BRUSSELS — Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has had separate working sessions with High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and EU Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra on the sidelines of the 2023 Global Gateway Forum in Belgium on October 26 (local time).

Meeting with Borrell, who is also Vice President of the European Commission (EC), Hà highlighted Việt Nam's commitment to enhance and deepen the framework of its partnership and comprehensive cooperation with the EU.

He proposed that both sides fully and effectively implement existing cooperation mechanisms and strengthen the pillar of trade and investment through the implementation of the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). He also urged EU member countries to early ratify the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and the EC to remove its yellow card warning imposed on Việt Nam regarding illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

At the same time, the Deputy PM called for an expansion of the sides’ cooperation in potential areas such as climate change response and energy transition, particularly within the framework of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP). Việt Nam is willing to act as a bridge to help the EU connect with the Southeast Asian region, and closely coordinate with the EU in implementing the ASEAN-EU strategic partnership and addressing regional and global issues, he said.

For his part, Borrell affirmed that Việt Nam is an important partner of the EU in the region. He lauded the relationship’s comprehensive development, particularly in economy and trade, with the effective EVFTA implementation resulting in a 20 per cent increase in bilateral trade last year.

The High Representative said there was still untapped potential for bilateral cooperation, especially in the energy sector, and agreed to enhance the sides’ all-rounded collaboration for the full and efficient implementation of the EVFTA and other cooperation frameworks.

Borrell went on pledging to support Việt Nam within the JETP framework focusing on just energy transition and sustainable development.

He acknowledged Việt Nam's efforts in tackling IUU fishing in recent times and suggested that the country closely coordinate with the EC and fully carry out its recommendations in order to get the yellow card removed early.

Both sides underscored the importance of maintaining peace, stability, freedom, and safety of maritime navigation and overflight, and resolving disputes peacefully based on international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

At his meeting with Commissioner Hoekstra, Hà highlighted Việt Nam's determination to actively fulfil its commitments at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26). He proposed the EU continue close coordination with Vietnam to expedite the completion of the resource mobilisation plan for the implementation of JETP.

In response, the Commissioner for Climate Action stated that the EU consistently supported Việt Nam in its green transition efforts, and asked Vietnam to support the EU's initiatives at the COP28.

Also in the framework of the forum, Deputy PM Hà had a meeting with CEO of John Cockerill Group François Michel, during which the two sides discussed the progress of the group's investment projects in Việt Nam. — VNS