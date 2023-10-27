Society
Home Politics & Laws

Prime Minister welcomes OECD Secretary-General

October 27, 2023 - 20:40
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính suggested Việt Nam and the OECD further intensify their substantive and effective cooperation.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (R) receives OCED Secretary-General Mathias Cormann on Friday in Hà Nội. VNA photo

HÀ NỘI - Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann in Hà Nội on October 27, on the occasion of his attendance at the OECD-Southeast Asia Ministerial Forum 2023 and activities of the OCED Southeast Asia Regional Programme (SEARP).

PM Chính expressed thanks for the OECD's partnership and support to Việt Nam in its role as the Co-Chair of the SEARP, especially its contributions to the success of the OECD-Southeast Asia Ministerial Forum 2023 and the OECD-Việt Nam Investment Forum 2023, which took place on October 26-27.

He welcomed the OECD's approval of the Indo-Pacific Strategy in June and wished that the OECD and the Secretary-General would continue their support for the region by allocating resources to enhance regional cooperation.

The host suggested Việt Nam and the OECD further intensify their substantive and effective cooperation.

Sharing Việt Nam's strategic development directions, he sought the OECD's assistance in formulating policies to attract high-quality investments. This will enable Việt Nam to integrate more deeply into the global value and supply chains, protect investors’ interests, and efficiently adapt to new standards, particularly the global minimum tax.

He also called on the OECD to assist Việt Nam in promoting new growth drivers such as the green transition, digital transformation, carbon market development, green standards, emission reduction, and innovation, which align with the strengths of the OECD and are currently in high demand and prioritised for development in Việt Nam.

Cormann, for his part, spoke highly of Việt Nam's key role in its capacity as the Co-Chair of the SEARP, especially the initiative to organise the OECD-Southeast Asia Ministerial Forum 2023.

He hailed the forum's theme “Sustainable and Quality Investment: New Momentum for OECD- Southeast Asia Partnership”, which he said accurately reflects the interests and attracts the participation of many ministerial-level representatives from various countries.

In his view, Việt Nam still has many opportunities to attract high-quality investments towards green and sustainable development amid the global changes.

Reaffirming the significance of Southeast Asia and Việt Nam in particular for OECD, he agreed to elevate the Việt Nam-OECD relationship and expressed readiness to cooperate with Việt Nam in fields of shared interest. VNA/VNS

