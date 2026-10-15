Swiss President’s visit to Việt Nam to deepen ties in trade, research and innovation

Swiss Ambassador Thomas Gass told Việt Nam News reporter Nguyễn Hằng and local media about the significance of Swiss President Guy Parmelin’s official visit to Việt Nam on October 17 and 18, as well as key desired outcomes from bilateral cooperation.

What is the significance of Swiss President Guy Parmelin’s official visit to Việt Nam as the two countries mark the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations?

Think back 55 years. What was Việt Nam like in 1971? Many Western countries were wondering what would happen in Việt Nam and when the war would end. But countries such as Switzerland, Norway and Sweden chose to engage and establish bilateral partnerships with Việt Nam. Today, we are celebrating 55 years of engagement that began in difficult circumstances. We are also celebrating Việt Nam’s development, thriving economy and people.

This is a major milestone for us. We are also privileged to have concluded negotiations on our free trade agreement at this time. It is an opportunity to reflect on how we can further develop cooperation in science and research. Our strongest universities have a long history of collaboration, and the Swiss National Science Foundation and Việt Nam’s National Foundation for Science and Technology Development (NAFOSTED), under the Ministry of Science and Technology, have already launched two joint calls for proposals.

Our cooperation takes many forms. Last year, Việt Nam granted visa-free entry to Swiss tourists, and visitor numbers have since grown. Many positive developments are bringing this comprehensive partnership to life. That is what we are celebrating through President Guy Parmelin’s visit.

What key outcomes and areas of cooperation does Switzerland hope to advance through the visit, particularly regarding Việt Nam’s ambitions to become an international financial and fintech centre?

We are keen to work closely with Việt Nam and welcome its ambition to establish itself as an international financial centre. Our experience in Switzerland shows the importance of having a sound domestic banking and financial system. Our cooperation with Việt Nam will therefore focus largely on this area.

We work closely with the State Bank of Vietnam and commercial banks, invest in training bank managers and support the development of new fintech instruments. However, we believe that for Việt Nam to succeed as an international financial centre, it has to ensure that its population is well integrated into a sound banking system. Once that foundation is in place, establishing an international financial centre will be much easier.

How can Switzerland’s strengths in science, technology and research support Việt Nam’s priorities in innovation, digital transformation and green growth?

Our universities collaborate across many research fields. We believe Swiss innovation can help Vietnamese businesses move up global value chains.

Examples include the automotive, energy, pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. Innovation also has significant potential in agriculture. These are all areas in which our researchers and universities can work together to strengthen the competitiveness of Việt Nam’s economy in international markets.

What opportunities are there to deepen Switzerland-Việt Nam cooperation in education and vocational training?

Many Swiss companies have operated in Việt Nam for more than 30 years, and I have visited many of their factories. These companies invest heavily in developing Vietnamese talent, training their workforces and working with nearby universities to give students practical experience.

This includes work in robotics, smart energy grids, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics and quality control. These are highly technical and innovative fields in which Swiss companies invest in vocational training every day, helping to build the workforce of tomorrow.

How is Việt Nam’s strategic importance to Switzerland, both bilaterally and in the wider region, and how can the two countries build on this visit to deepen their partnership in the years ahead?

Việt Nam’s economic growth is impressive, but the country has also made firm commitments to sustainability goals, as well as to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. This combination of economic ambition and commitment to multilateralism and sustainability makes Việt Nam a relevant and interesting partner for Switzerland.

Switzerland, meanwhile, has strong purchasing power. When Việt Nam produces goods with social and environmental value, it needs markets willing to pay a higher price for them. European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries, including Switzerland and Norway, offer opportunities to access such markets. — VNS