Permanent NA Vice Chairman urges renewing mindset in lawmaking

HÀ NỘI — The upcoming 14th National Party Congress is set to chart the country’s development path with the aspiration of becoming a high-income developed nation by 2045, the requirement to strongly renew thinking in building and perfecting the legal and institutional framework has become more urgent than ever.

The statement was made by Politburo member, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the National Assembly (NA), and Permanent NA Vice Chairman Đỗ Văn Chiến while talking to the press on renewing legislative thinking in the time ahead.

Chiến noted that after 40 years of Đổi mới (Renewal), Việt Nam has achieved major, historically significant accomplishments, to which the building of institutions and the improvement of the legal system have made an important contribution.

However, amid rapid, complex and unpredictable global and domestic changes, together with growing demands for digital transformation, green transition, innovation, and deeper international integration, limitations and shortcomings in the legal framework have become more apparent, emerging as “bottlenecks” hindering development. A legal system, that is slow to innovate, fragmented, or lacking feasibility risks, will easily become an obstacle to state management, production, business activities, and social life, he stressed.

Therefore, renewing thinking in lawmaking and institutional development, he stressed, is an objective and long-term strategic requirement. This means a decisive shift from the mindset of “making laws to manage” toward “legislation that creates development,” with the focus on establishing a transparent and stable legal framework that enables effective governance, encourages innovation, liberates productive forces, and mobilises all social resources.

The law must go one step ahead, serving as a stable and long-term foundation for development while remaining sufficiently flexible to adapt to new realities, Chiến emphasised.

According to the Permanent NA Vice Chairman, this renewed thinking is clearly reflected in Politburo Resolution No 66-NQ/TW dated April 30 last year, which identifies institutional and legal reform as a strategic breakthrough and a key lever for unlocking resources and creating new development momentum. The resolution calls for a comprehensive, modern, feasible, and transparent legal system, with development effectiveness and the people’s interests as core benchmarks, while ensuring harmony among the interests of the State, society, and the market.

In recent years, the National Assembly has continuously renewed its legislative thinking, helping remove numerous bottlenecks and promote socio-economic development, thereby contributing to the fulfillment of the goals set for 2025 and those set out by the 13th National Party Congress. In the coming time, the legislative body will further focus on improving policy impact assessments, conducting substantive and broad-based consultations, especially with the business community, experts, and scientists, and drafting laws that are concise, clear, and principle-based. Greater decentralisation and delegation of authority will be promoted, coupled with effective oversight mechanisms.

The Permanent NA Vice Chairman further underscored the importance of building a high-quality contingent of lawmakers and law enforcers with strong political integrity, professional competence, innovative thinking, and a high sense of responsibility, alongside enhanced discipline, digital transformation, and transparency in legal work.

Renewing thinking in institutional and legal development, he concluded, is decisive for unlocking development bottlenecks, unleashing creativity, and building a solid legal foundation for Việt Nam to move confidently into a new era of prosperity, autonomy, and sustainable growth. — VNA/VNS