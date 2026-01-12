Việt Nam asserts increasingly high standing on int’l stage: Dominican leader

HÀ NỘI Việt Nam’s Đổi mới (Renewal) process over the past four decades has enabled the country to sustain strong economic growth, laying a core foundation for its modernisation and establishing a strong position on the global stage.

That was the message from Secretary General of the United Left Movement (MIU) of the Dominican Republic Miguel Mejía in a recent interview with Vietnam News Agency.

Mejía said that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), Việt Nam has undertaken far-reaching reforms across multiple sectors, successfully overcoming the postwar stagnation that once weighed on its economy.

The Vietnamese Party and Government embarked on a strategic phase of political and economic transformation, opening a broad path toward trade, diplomatic, and cultural integration. These efforts, he said, have allowed Việt Nam not only to secure a stronger regional standing but also emerge as a key player on the global stage.

He was particularly impressed by Việt Nam’s poverty reduction drive, alongside efforts to combat corruption and streamline the political system, noting that Việt Nam has become an industrialised nation, attracting substantial foreign investment from the US, Latin America, the European Union and across Asia.

The MIU Secretary General expressed confidence that the vision and legacy of late Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, a close friend of the people of the Dominican Republic, are being effectively carried forward by current Party General Secretary Tô Lâm.

Expectations for fresh momentum from 14th National Party Congress

Looking ahead to the 14th National Party Congress scheduled this month, Mejía said the event would be of particular political significance at a time of heightened global uncertainty and shifts in the international balance of power.

He described it as an opportunity for Việt Nam to further refine its priorities and development orientations for the new phase.

Mejía said he was confident that the Vietnamese people would continue to benefit from the achievements of 40 years of Đổi mới and 35 years of the Platform on National Construction during the transition to socialism, guided by late President Hồ Chí Minh.

Advancing comprehensive solidarity and cooperation

On bilateral ties, Mejía recalled key milestones since the two countries established ties in 2005, culminating in the official opening of the Dominican Republic’s embassy in Việt Nam in February 2023. He said it was his personal honour to raise the flag of the Dominican Republic in Hà Nội, near the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum.

According to Mejía, the long-standing friendship between the two countries' people has been nurtured on an institutional footing and through government-to-government relations. He highlighted Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s visit to the Dominican Republic in November 2024 as a new impetus for cooperation agreements across multiple sectors.

He hoped that Việt Nam would soon open an embassy in Santo Domingo, in reciprocity for the Dominican move and in recognition of the goodwill shown toward Việt Nam by the country’s founders and its first democratically elected President Juan Bosch.

Mejía also encouraged major Vietnamese groups such as Viettel, Petrovietnam, Viglacera and VinFast (Vingroup) to expand investment and their presence in the Dominican Republic market, while calling for stronger cooperation between both countries’ ministries and agencies in agriculture, education, environment, culture and national defence.

The leader said the presence of MIU delegations in major Vietnamese celebrations in 2025, including the 50th anniversary of national reunification and the 80th anniversary of National Day, would continue bolstering friendship and international solidarity between the two parties and peoples. VNA/VNS