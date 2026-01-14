Former diplomat reflects on 40 years of Renewal, looks to 14th Party Congress

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and former Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Thạch Dư shared his reflections on the country’s 40-year Đổi mới (Renewal) journey, as well as his confidence and expectations for the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

How do you assess the major achievements Việt Nam has recorded after 40 years of implementing the Đổi mới process under the Party’s leadership?

Looking back on the 40-year course of Đổi mới, we are reflecting on a particularly significant historical period, closely associated with the sound leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the persistent efforts of the entire nation in building and safeguarding the Fatherland. The Đổi mới process was initiated at the Party’s 6th National Congress in 1986, arising from the objective demands of national reality at the time.

The Party courageously renewed its thinking – first and foremost in economic thinking – by adopting a socialist-oriented market economy. This marked a historic turning point in the country’s development trajectory.

After 40 years of perseverance and creativity in Đổi mới, Việt Nam has achieved major accomplishments of historic significance. From a centrally planned and underdeveloped economy, the country has risen to become a developing nation, with a socialist-oriented market economy, effective international integration and expanding development space.

The national economy has maintained steady growth, with its overall scale continuously expanding and its economic structure undergoing positive transformation. The material and spiritual living standards of the people have improved markedly. Poverty rates have declined sharply, while education, health care, science and technology, culture and social sectors have seen comprehensive progress. Social equity and social security have received increasing attention and stronger guarantees.

Alongside economic development, political and social stability have been maintained, national defence and security have been safeguarded and national sovereignty firmly protected. Party building and the strengthening of the political system are continuously promoted, further consolidating public trust in the Party and the State.

After four decades of Đổi mới, Việt Nam’s position and prestige on the international stage have continued to rise. Việt Nam has become a friend, a reliable partner and an active, responsible member of the international community, with deeper engagement in regional and global institutions. External affairs and international integration stand out as key highlights of the Party’s leadership, effectively playing a pioneering role in maintaining a peaceful and stable environment and opening up an unprecedented period of stability and development for the country.

These achievements are the crystallisation of the nation’s spirit of independence, self-reliance, unity and creativity. They vividly demonstrate Việt Nam’s realities and the broader development trends of the times.

From your perspective, what breakthroughs has Vĩnh Long Province made along this journey within the country’s overall development?

As a native of Vĩnh Long, I feel great pride and joy in witnessing the profound socio-economic changes taking place in my hometown. Under the leadership and support of the central authorities, the Vĩnh Long provincial Party Committee has thoroughly grasped central policies and, together with all strata of the population, made tireless efforts to build and renew the province, making it increasingly prosperous and beautiful.

The three former provinces of Vĩnh Long, Trà Vinh and Bến Tre have experienced nearly comprehensive transformations across social life. Trà Vinh, once among the poorer provinces in the Mekong Delta, has risen to become the first in the region to complete the new rural development programme. Vĩnh Long has recorded strong and sustained growth in industrial development. Meanwhile, Bến Tre has transformed from a purely agricultural economy into a locality with advanced agricultural production, thriving handicrafts and eco-tourism development.

Following administrative restructuring, Vĩnh Long now stands before even greater opportunities for breakthrough development, thanks to its expanded development space and abundant potential in agriculture, industry, trade, tourism and especially the marine economy. With more than 130 kilometres of coastline, Vĩnh Long is not only strengthening its fisheries sector, but is also emerging as a clean energy hub for the Mekong Delta and the country as a whole.

I firmly believe that under the Party’s leadership in this new era, the Party organisation and people of Vĩnh Long will continue to uphold and promote a spirit of innovative renewal, achieving even greater accomplishments.

As the 14th National Congress of the Party approaches, what are your hopes and expectations for the country’s new development phase?

Like people across the country, I place my full trust in the Party’s leadership and its renewal-oriented development path. All strata of society are turning their attention to the 14th National Congress with great hopes and expectations. I believe that the new Central Committee will formulate sound, strategic decisions that serve national interests and the people’s well-being, enabling Việt Nam to stand shoulder to shoulder with the international community across all areas of life.

In recent years, the Politburo has issued a number of important resolutions, including Resolution 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024; Resolution 71-NQ/TW dated August 22, 2025; Resolution 68-NQ/TW dated May 4, 2025; and Resolution 72-NQ/TW dated September 9, 2025. These resolutions focus on the development of science and technology and digital transformation, education and training, private economic development and strengthening the protection, care and improvement of public health. They are timely and essential, responding directly to the country’s development needs moving forward.

People hope that the Central Committee will continue to pay close attention and adopt comprehensive solutions to promote balanced development across education and training, health care and the economy as a whole, particularly in the Mekong Delta region, including Vĩnh Long Province. Improving public health, enhancing the workforce and accelerating economic development are seen as closely interconnected pillars that mutually reinforce one another in the process of innovation, green growth and circular economic development, thus creating strong momentum for the country to rise decisively in the new era. — VNS