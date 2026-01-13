14th National Party Congress to lay foundation for new stage of national development

WASHINGTON — The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) is not only an occasion to review the achievements already made, but also lay the foundation for the country’s strategic transformation in the new period, said lawyer Đặng Chiến Thắng, offering the perspective of a Vietnamese intellectual living and working in the US.

Closely following developments at home, he noted that Việt Nam has continued to maintain its standing and clear orientation in economic, political and social development.

According to Thắng, the foremost factor is political stability. Secondly, the economy continued to grow strongly last year, with Việt Nam ranking 32nd among 218 economies worldwide. These represent remarkable and steady advances in economic development for the people. Alongside this, the cultural life has been sustained, with diverse forms enabling people to preserve and promote national cultural values, he said.

Assessing the CPV’s role in these achievements, the lawyer, who lives in Rockville, Maryland, stressed that all recent economic, political and social outcomes are closely associated with the ruling party. In particular, he highlighted that 2025 marked a historic policy decision – the merger of administrative units and the abolition of intermediary levels of state management.

Thắng analysed that the reorganisation of administrative units not only helps ease budgetary pressures and save financial resources, but also enables more focused and effective investment in regional and local economic development.

More importantly, the public administration apparatus has been brought closer to the people, allowing them to access and resolve administrative procedures, as well as matters related to public investment and state management, in a more direct and convenient manner. In his view, these benefits are tangible and long-lasting, and difficult to deny.

Regarding the expectations of the Vietnamese community in the US towards the 14th National Party Congress, the lawyer expressed agreement and optimism at the Party’s clearer and more open orientation towards the private economic sector's development.

He described this as one of the most evident shifts in the Party’s approach to leading socio-economic development.

Discussing the mobilisation of resources from overseas Vietnamese communities, Thang affirmed that regardless of where they live, the homeland remains the source to which every Vietnamese looks, with a shared desire to contribute to the nation’s development.

“I believe that people will increasingly turn towards the home country, contribute to Việt Nam’s development, and feel proud whenever the name Việt Namis mentioned,” Thắng affirmed. — VNA/VNS