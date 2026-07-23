National contest brings cải lương closer to young audiences

HCM CITY — Thirty-two contestants across the country will participate in the qualifying round of the 21st national cải lương (reformed opera) contest Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ (Golden Bell).

The contest, which was initiated in 2006 by HCM City Radio and Television (HTV), aims to encourage young people to preserve and promote cải lương, a traditional art form originating in the southern region over 100 years ago.

Addressing the contest’s announcement on Monday afternoon, Diệp Bửu Chi, HTV Deputy General Director, said: “With a journey of more than 20 years of preservation and contribution to bringing cải lương to the audience, Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ is not just a competition but a launching pad that supports rough gems to become talented artists, meritorious artists, and people’s artists shining on stages across the country.

“Entering the 21st season, the important thing of the contest is not only to search for new talents but also to connect and spread the love of traditional art to today’s young audience.”

For the qualifying round, all candidates will be paired in teams of two.

Each team will give a 12-minute performance in front of the jury comprising People’s Artist Hồ Ngọc Trinh and Meritorious Artists Ngọc Đợi and Võ Minh Lâm, who were winners of the previous seasons of Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ.

The performances should feature excerpts from classical cải lương plays.

Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Duyên, who participated in the 2025 Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ, said, “I’ve learned experiences and skills from the coaches and the judges at the past competition, so I feel more confident this year.”

The 23-year-old artist from Đồng Tháp Province paired with Nguyễn Phú Yên, also a contestant last year. She said that knowing each other was a benefit.

The jury will choose eight contestants to compete in the final round, while the audience will vote for the ninth finalist.

The qualifying round will be broadcast at 9pm on August 2, 9, 16 and 23 on HTV9 channel and HTV’s social media platforms.

HTV Deputy General Director Chi said that the 2026 Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ offered 32 contestants a journey rich in experiences before they stepped on the competition stage.

The contestants had the opportunity to participate in community and exchange activities with students of the People’s Police Academy and the Nguyễn Đình Chiểu Specialised High School for children with visual impairments, as well as soldiers of the Gia Định Regiment in HCM City.

They also learned from veteran artists at Trần Hữu Trang Cải Lương Theatre, the city's leading traditional arts troupe.

“These activities help the contestants nurture their love for the art and become more empathetic and mature on their artistic journey so that they do not only sing with their voices but with their hearts,” said Chi.

The final round of the 2026 Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ is scheduled to begin in September. — VNS