Food shapes Việt Nam travel choices: Agoda report

HÀ NỘI — Food is playing an increasingly influential role in the travel decisions of Vietnamese tourists, with 35% citing local cuisine as one of the key factors in choosing a destination, according to Agoda's Travel Outlook 2026 report.

As late summer approaches, the online travel platform has unveiled its list of the destinations most searched by Vietnamese travellers. The list spans Việt Nam's popular beach cities and Asia's leading urban hubs, with the signature local dishes that make each destination a culinary attraction in its own right.

Coastal escapes dominate domestic searches

Industry experts say culinary tourism is increasingly shaping travel plans among Vietnamese holidaymakers, with local food experiences becoming an integral part of exploring new destinations.

This summer's most searched destinations give travellers plenty of opportunities to combine sightseeing with authentic culinary experiences, said Vũ Ngọc Lâm, Agoda's Country Director for Việt Nam.

The platform's data show that the five most searched domestic destinations are all coastal locations, highlighting the enduring appeal of beach holidays during the final month of the summer peak season. Beyond sun, sand and water-based activities, each destination also boasts distinctive local cuisine.

Đà Nẵng tops the list, attracting visitors with regional favourites such as mi Quảng (Quảng-style noodles), fish noodle soup and an abundance of fresh seafood served along the coastline. The city's beaches, attractions and dining areas are conveniently clustered, making it easy for visitors to combine leisure, sightseeing and food exploration.

Nha Trang ranks second, renowned for its jellyfish noodle soup, Ninh Hòa grilled pork rolls and stacked steamed rice pancakes. These simple but distinctive dishes have become an essential part of the city's appeal.

Rounding out the domestic top five are Vũng Tàu, Phan Thiết and Hạ Long, each offering signature local specialities. Vũng Tàu is famous for banh khot (mini savoury pancakes), salted egg sponge cake and stingray hotpot. Phan Thiết is known for banh can (mini rice pancakes), herring salad, tapioca dumplings and coconut ice cream. Meanwhile, visitors to Hạ Long can pair a visit to the UNESCO World Heritage site with Quảng Ninh squid cakes, one of the province's best-known culinary icons.

Asia's culinary capitals

According to Lâm, the most searched international destinations are major Asian cities celebrated for their vibrant and diverse food scenes, reflecting Vietnamese travellers' growing preference for urban getaways where local cuisine is central to their travel experience.

From street food stalls and traditional markets to long-established eateries and neighbourhood food districts, each city offers a distinctive culinary journey that showcases its cultural identity.

Bangkok (Thailand) tops the international rankings, drawing visitors with rich khao soi curry noodles, the iconic sweetness of mango sticky rice and the lively atmosphere of its renowned street food markets.

Singapore ranks second, thanks to its celebrated hawker centres, where Chinese, Malay, Indian and Peranakan culinary traditions come together in dishes such as kaya toast and bak chor mee (minced pork noodles), offering visitors a taste of the city-state's multicultural heritage.

Seoul (the Republic of Korea) and Tokyo (Japan) come third and fourth respectively, each standing out for its distinctive culinary culture, while Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) completes the top five international destinations.

The rankings are based on accommodation searches made by Vietnamese users on Agoda between April 1 and June 30, 2026, for travel between July 1 and August 31, 2026. — VNA/VNS