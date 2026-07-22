Meliá Hotels International announces new beachfront sanctuary in Mũi Né

HCM CITY — Meliá Hotels International has announced its forthcoming Ocaria Retreat Mũi Né, Member of Melia Collection, a five‑star seaside sanctuary in the south-central province of Bình Thuận set to become the very first Meliá Collection property in Việt Nam.

More than a new opening, this project represents a meaningful evolution for the company: the arrival of its fifth brand in the country, strengthening Meliá’s leadership and its vision for continued, purposeful growth in one of Asia’s most promising travel landscapes.

Poised to debut in 2029, Ocaria Retreat Mũi Né, Member of Melia Collection, will offer 187 thoughtfully designed accommodations, including 156 guest rooms and 31 tranquil villas. Rooted in a deep appreciation of place, the resort is a luxurious coastal retreat where a holistic, healthy lifestyle is nurtured in harmony with its natural surroundings.

The Meliá Collection brings to Việt Nam a portfolio defined by character, heritage and individuality. Each property within The Meliá Collection is chosen for its soul, its sense of place, its local storytelling and its ability to offer travellers something truly singular. The arrival of this brand in Mũi Né embodies that philosophy: a refined yet relaxed retreat, where elevated hospitality meets the warmth and intuition for which Meliá is known.

With 22 hotels already operating across Việt Nam and six additional projects underway, the country stands as one of Meliá’s strongest footholds in the Asia-Pacific region, an achievement shaped by enduring brand trust and a genuine affinity with Vietnamese travellers.

The development of Ocaria Retreat Mũi Né, Member of Melia Collection reflects Meliá’s unwavering commitment to Việt Nam, a market where the company continues to earn deep loyalty and recognition.

Owned by Năm Châu Tourism JSC, the hotel marks the beginning of a new partnership for Meliá in Việt Nam. This first collaboration underscores the company’s commitment to growing alongside trusted local partners, fostering long‑term relationships that honour the region’s heritage and supporting sustainable tourism development. — VNS