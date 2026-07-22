Film week commemorating 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day kicks off

HCM CITY — A film week commemorating the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947–2026) opened in HCM City on July 22, featuring outstanding works that honour the sacrifices and contributions of those who rendered services to the nation.

The event, jointly organised by the Việt Nam Cinema Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, also helps promote the values of revolutionary traditions.

Addressing the event, Deputy Director of the Việt Nam Cinema Department Đỗ Quốc Việt said this year's film week marks a new step in state management of cinematography, as the entire nationwide cinema system is participating for the first time in screenings serving political tasks and commemorative activities on a non-profit basis.

Việt expressed his belief that through the screenings of outstanding films and exchange activities, the event will further affirm the role of cinema in educating people about national traditions, nurturing revolutionary ideals and spreading positive humanitarian values.

Nguyễn Thị Thanh Thủy, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, said HCM City views the development of cinema as serving a dual purpose - building a cultural industry while preserving and promoting the nation's historical and traditional values through literary and artistic works.

As a Creative City of Film of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN), HCM City has implemented programmes such as "Colours of cinema" and "Bringing cinema into schools" to gradually build a creative film appreciation environment and spread artistic values in the community, she added.

The opening ceremony featured a screening of "Mua do" (Red Rain), followed by an exchange with the film crew. The acclaimed production has earned several prestigious honours, including the Golden Lotus at the 24th Việt Nam Film Festival, the 2025 Golden Kite and the Red Star Award for Best Vietnamese Film at the 4th Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival in 2026. — VNA/VNS