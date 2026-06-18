Vietnamese culture in motion across Europe

A new generation of Vietnamese filmmakers is sharing stories of culture, identity and tradition through the Viet Culture in Motion 2026 Festival, which opened in Paris on June 11. Organised by international youth arts initiative Toucher Arts, the festival continues across France, Belgium and the Czech Republic through July 5.
With social media-fuelled demand for new Vietnamese brands and a growing international customer base, HCM City is emerging as an unexpected fashion tourism destination and a strategic opportunity for Việt Nam’s place branding.
From blockbuster films and digital entertainment to cultural tourism and creative design, cultural industries are increasingly being recognised as a strategic driver of economic development around the world.
Việt Nam National Television (VTV) has officially launched a project on live broadcasts and online streams from Côn Đảo National Park, offering audiences a real-time window into Việt Nam’s rich biodiversity and spectacular natural landscapes.
From blockbuster films and digital entertainment to cultural tourism and creative design, cultural industries are increasingly being recognised as a strategic driver of economic development around the world.
The HCM City Arts Centre is presenting a new circus and puppetry art show called Mơ Show (Dreamscape Show) to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Sài Gòn – Gia Định officially being named after President Hồ Chí Minh (1976 - 2026).
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in collaboration with the People's Committee of Hồ Chí Minh City and the Việt Nam Advertising Association, officially launched the Vietnam Creative Advertising Awards – Vạn Xuân Awards 2026 under the theme “Culture Inspires Prosperity” here on June 16.
As more consumers look for ways to manage overflowing wardrobes, circular fashion is gaining ground in Việt Nam. Let's explore how Glammie is helping pre-loved clothing find new owners while building a growing community around sustainable fashion.