VTV launches first-ever live wildlife broadcast from Côn Đảo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam National Television (VTV) has officially launched a project with live broadcasts and online streams from Côn Đảo National Park, offering audiences a real-time window into Việt Nam’s rich biodiversity and spectacular natural landscapes.

Việt Nam Wild Live is VTV’s first project dedicated to bringing wildlife and the natural world directly to audiences through live broadcasts.

"The project may be a small step, but it represents a significant milestone for us," said Nguyễn Thu Hà, head of VTV's Education and Science Department, at the launch on June 16 in Hà Nội.

“For many years, we have produced live news broadcasts, live football coverage and live coverage of countless major events. But this is the first time we have ever broadcast wildlife live.

"We hope to bring nature closer to the public, giving audiences the opportunity to experience, observe and gain a deeper understanding of our country’s remarkable natural heritage. In doing so, we also hope to foster a stronger commitment to environmental protection.”

Việt Nam Wild Live had been in development for several years before the production team brought it to fruition, with Côn Đảo National Park selected as the project’s first destination.

Côn Đảo National Park is part of Việt Nam’s special-use forest system and is one of the country’s 36 national parks. Over the years, the park’s management board has worked extensively to conserve its rich biodiversity, spanning forest, marine and wetland ecosystems.

These efforts have earned the park both national and international recognition, including listings as a Wetland of International Importance under the Ramsar Convention, a member of the Indian Ocean–South-East Asian Marine Turtle Memorandum of Understanding (IOSEA) network of important marine turtle conservation sites and an ASEAN Heritage Park.

Last year, the park was also awarded Green List status by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

“The conservation of Côn Đảo’s ecosystems cannot rest solely with the national park," said Côn Đảo National Park Management Board Director Nguyễn Khắc Pho.

"It calls for the active participation of local stakeholders, Government agencies and the media in preserving this precious island, with the shared goal of achieving sustainable and environmentally responsible development in the years ahead.”

Over five consecutive days, the project will broadcast live video through a network of specialised cameras, monitoring cameras and camera traps installed across islands within Côn Đảo National Park, including Hòn Bảy Cạnh, Hòn Trứng, Hòn Tre Lớn and Hòn Tre Nhỏ.

Through the series of live broadcasts from Côn Đảo, audiences will witness important moments in wild animals' lives as well as entire wildlife journeys, from eggs on the verge of hatching to the many challenges and milestones that shape the daily struggle for survival in nature.

Live commentary and analysis from experts will be featured on the programme, including from journalists and photographers Đỗ Doãn Hoàng, Võ Rin and Thùy Linh, as well as conservationist Trần Đình Huệ.

The broadcasts will also feature interviews with park rangers highlighting their daily work and conservation efforts in Côn Đảo. The programme will be broadcast live from 12.30am to 2.30pm starting on June 25 and running until June 30 on VTVgo and VTV's digital platforms. — VNS