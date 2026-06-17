Top K-Pop boyband set for explosive two-night return in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — K-Pop boy band BIGBANG will perform for two nights in Hà Nội as part of their World Tour 2026.

YG Entertainment, the agency managing BIGBANG, has officially announced the schedule for the band’s global tour, marking their 20th anniversary as a legendary K-pop act.

Hà Nội will be one of the key stops on the tour, with two concerts set to take place at Mỹ Đình National Stadium on October 24 and 25.

BIGBANG’s World Tour 2026 will begin on August 21 at Goyang Stadium in South Korea before traveling across multiple countries and territories in Asia and Europe. It is expected to conclude on February 28, 2027, in Taiwan, China, after travelling to France, Singapore, Japan, Indonesia and Việt Nam.

BIGBANG drew widespread attention with the release of the World Tour 2026 poster in April, marking a large-scale reunion in celebration of their 20th anniversary. The tour is considered one of the most highly anticipated K-pop music events of the coming year.

According to the announcement on stage at Coachella in April, the lineup for this tour will feature three members: G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung. After years focusing on individual activities, the trio’s return has been warmly welcomed by fans around the world, including Việt Nam. Many fans expressed enthusiasm at the prospect of witnessing BIGBANG’s full-scale stage production for the first time as part of a global tour.

“I’ve waited years for this moment, finally getting to see BIGBANG live in Hà Nội feels unreal,” said fan Nguyễn Thị Hường from Long Biên District, Hà Nội.

“Their music has been part of my life growing up, and now they’re coming back with a full-scale world tour stage. I’m ready to sing every song, from Haru Haru to Bang Bang Bang, with thousands of fans. This is going to be unforgettable.”

The inclusion of Việt Nam in the tour lineup is seen as aligning with the recent expansion trend of South Korean artists into new markets. Việt Nam is currently considered one of the fastest-growing music markets in Southeast Asia, with a large K-pop fan base and strong ticket-buying power.

Before BIGBANG, many renowned South Korean artists and groups had already chosen Việt Nam as a performance destination. In 2023, BLACKPINK drew nearly 70,000 attendees over two nights at Mỹ Đình National Stadium, creating one of the most notable international music events ever held in the country.

A member of BIGBANG, G-Dragon, also created a major buzz with two Hà Nội shows as part of his Übermensch solo tour, drawing around 100,000 attendees. Before that, he appeared at the K-Star Spark event at Mỹ Đình National Stadium last June, which attracted more than 40,000 spectators.

Debuting in 2006 under YG Entertainment, BIGBANG originally consisted of five members: G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang, Daesung, and Seungri. The group quickly became a phenomenon in the South Korean entertainment industry thanks to their distinctive musical style, blending K-pop with hip-hop, R&B, and EDM.

Over the course of two decades, BIGBANG has produced numerous hit songs such as Haru Haru, Fantastic Baby, Bang Bang Bang, and Loser. Beyond their commercial success, these tracks have also played a significant role in spreading the Hallyu (Korean cultural wave) worldwide.

Besides music, BIGBANG has had a significant influence on fashion and popular culture. The group is widely regarded as an iconic representative of second-generation K-pop and has served as a major source of inspiration for many young artists in South Korea and across Asia. — VNS