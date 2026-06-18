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Fruit festival in HCM City

June 18, 2026 - 09:59
A traditional fruit festival is being held in Bình Đông Wharf in HCM City’s Phú Định Ward. Until June 19, around 200 stalls are selling tasty fruits, sweets and other agricultural products that are Mekong Delta specialties.

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