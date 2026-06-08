Digital portal for traditional theatre makes debut

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam National Traditional Theatre has launched a new website dedicated to the country's traditional performing arts: sktt.vn.

The portal establishes a digital hub for the theatre’s tuồng (classical drama), chèo (traditional opera) and cải lương (reformed opera) shows, and provides audiences at home and abroad with greater opportunities to explore their history and artistic value, as well as the performers dedicated to preserving these treasured forms of Vietnamese heritage.

People's Artist and Acting Deputy Director of the theatre Lê Tuấn Cường said that the introduction of the sktt.vn portal is a part of the theatre's efforts to implement the Politburo's Resolution 80 on the development of Vietnamese culture.

"This is part of the rapid advances in digital technology that are transforming the way people access and engage with cultural products," Cường said at the launch in Hà Nội last Saturday.

"The development of a dedicated digital platform not only enhances the management, preservation and promotion of archival materials, but also creates new opportunities for tuồng, chèo and cải lương to reach wider audiences, younger generations and international visitors as well."

A comprehensive archive of materials related to tuồng, chèo and cải lương has been brought together on the single digital platform. Users can easily access information on productions, artists, performance schedules and the theatre’s latest activities.

The portal is a valuable resource for audiences interested in traditional performing arts, as well as an authoritative source of educational materials for research, teaching and the promotion of Việt Nam’s cultural heritage.

The integration of technology will improve the viewing experience and broaden access to the theatre’s productions for international tourists, younger audiences and those unable to attend performances in person.

Designed in a modern and minimalist style while preserving the essence of Vietnamese culture, the portal reflects a harmonious blend of technology and tradition. This integration not only enhances management and operational efficiency, but also helps extend the reach of the nation’s artistic heritage to broader communities.

Online ticketing is available on the website. — VNS