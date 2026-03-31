Colour of heritage

A folk painting exhibition in Bắc Ninh brings together over 100 works, offering a glimpse into Việt Nam’s rich visual traditions, as Đông Hồ painting has just been inscribed by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent safeguarding. Folk artists from Hà Nội, Bắc Ninh and Huế bring these heritage stories to life in rich colours.
The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the northern province of Bắc Ninh and the Culture and Tourism Foundation of Jeonbuk – a special self-governing province of the Republic of Korea (RoK), have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cultural exchange and tourism development between the two localities.
The Visit Vietnam Year 2026 under the theme Gia Lai – Mountains Embraces The Sea officially kicked off in Gia Lai Province on March 28 evening, positioning the event as a national tourism highlight to showcase the locality’s unique cultural heritage and strengthen its profile as a vibrant destination connecting highland and coastal tourism experiences.
Việt Nam Television (VTV) will mark the 30th anniversary of the launch of channel 3 (VTV3), its culture and entertainment channel established to meet the diverse and modern viewing demands of younger audiences.
The family of late artist Hoàng Sùng has donated his lacquer painting Chợ Phùng (Phùng Market) to the Việt Nam Fine Arts Museum, marking the 100th anniversary of his birth and celebrating his enduring artistic legacy.
Marking 25 years since Trịnh Công Sơn’s passing, singer–journalist Khôi Minh reimagines the songwriter’s legacy with an album that blends tradition and innovation, offering solace and fresh perspectives for today’s listeners.