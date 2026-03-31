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Home Life & Style

Colour of heritage

March 31, 2026 - 18:08
A folk painting exhibition in Bắc Ninh brings together over 100 works, offering a glimpse into Việt Nam’s rich visual traditions, as Đông Hồ painting has just been inscribed by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent safeguarding. Folk artists from Hà Nội, Bắc Ninh and Huế bring these heritage stories to life in rich colours.

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