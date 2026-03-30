Creativity contest celebrates 80 years of People’s Public Security

HÀ NỘI — A video creativity contest has been launched to spotlight the noble actions and quiet dedication of officers in the People’s Public Security forces, especially those serving in the People’s Security branch.

Entitled Tổ Quốc Bình Yên (The Peaceful Homeland), the event is organised by the Ministry of Public Security in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Training to mark the 80th anniversary of the People’s Security force (July 12, 1946 – July 12, 2026). It aims to share humanistic stories and highlight the vital cooperation of citizens in safeguarding national security and maintaining social order.

The initiative comes amid complex global and regional developments, with cyberspace increasingly becoming a new ‘frontline’ marked by harmful misinformation, unlawful acts, high‑tech crime and online fraud.

At the launch ceremony at the Vietnam National University in Hà Nội, Major General Phạm Kim Đĩnh, Director of the Department of Political Affairs, emphasised that the contest is intended to promote the positive image of the People’s Public Security force while encouraging young people to take responsibility in protecting security and building a healthy digital environment.

He said: “Each entry is not only a competition piece, but also a message of responsibility and a practical act contributing to the peace of everyday life.”

Speaking at the Hồ Chí Minh City venue, Colonel Từ Thị Thu Hoà, Deputy Director of the Department of Political Affairs, added: “A peaceful homeland is not only the goal of the People’s Public Security force but also the result of collective effort across society, enriched by the boundless creativity of the younger generation. We hope to hear fresh perspectives and intelligent contributions to help identify and combat high‑tech crime, fraud and harmful misinformation in cyberspace.”

The competition is open to Vietnamese students from Grade 8 upwards, university students both at home and abroad, trainees at Public Security schools and serving officers. Participants may enter individually or in groups.

The contest will take place in three stages, preliminary, semi‑final and final, running from March to September. Entries will be accepted from March 28 until the end of July, after which selected works will progress to the semi‑finals, with the best advancing to the final. The Gala Awards Night is scheduled for September in Hà Nội.

Prizes will be awarded across participant groups, including school pupils, university students and members of the People’s Public Security force. In addition to the main awards, special honours such as Outstanding Young Director, Impressive Screenwriter, Best Actor and Creative Idea will recognise exceptional professional skill and artistic innovation. — VNS