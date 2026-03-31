Fairmont Hanoi opens, weaving heritage into modern luxury

HÀ NỘI — Rooted in the thousand‑year legacy of the capital, Fairmont Hanoi has officially opened its doors, becoming the first Fairmont Hotels & Resorts property in Việt Nam. More than a new landmark, the hotel is conceived as a cultural bridge, where the city’s profound heritage is woven into a tapestry of modern elegance.

Drawing inspiration from Hà Nội’s rich traditions and artistry, Fairmont Hanoi embodies its positioning as The Modern Heartbeat of Hanoi, a place where heritage and innovation converge, culture is proudly celebrated and every guest is invited to experience the living story of the city. From its design philosophy to its guest experience, the hotel seeks to transmit the essence of Hà Nội’s identity while offering contemporary sophistication to discerning travellers.

At the grand opening, Omer Acar, Chief Executive Officer of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, highlighted the brand’s vision: “Fairmont hotels are the social epicentres of their destinations, places where guests and locals come together to celebrate, fostering a vibrant sense of community. Hà Nội, with its remarkable character and energy, is the perfect setting for Fairmont to contribute to its rise as a leading luxury destination in Asia.”

He noted that Fairmont Hanoi is conceived as a genuine gathering place, distinguished by world‑class culinary and beverage offerings and the tranquillity of its spa. More than a hotel, it is envisioned as a captivating home within the city, where the team looks forward to creating memorable experiences for every guest.

Representing the owner, Lê Tuấn Anh, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of GELEX Group, explained that the project is designed to set a new benchmark for sophisticated living and exceptional hospitality. He emphasised its role as a premier destination that inspires iconic moments while enhancing Hà Nội’s standing on the regional luxury tourism map.

The opening celebrations reflected the hotel’s immersive design philosophy. Inspired by the flow of the Red River and the city’s profound heritage, the event demonstrated how Fairmont Hanoi seamlessly blends tradition with modern elegance. Guests were invited to experience a tranquil retreat within the vibrant rhythm of the capital, where cultural nuances meet contemporary interpretations.

Echoing this celebration of heritage and modernity, Fairmont Hanoi’s guest rooms reflect the same vision, offering both elegance and a strong sense of place. The property features 241 rooms, including 38 Fairmont Gold rooms and 12 spacious suites, each offering captivating views of Hà Nội’s historic Old Quarter or its dynamic skyline.

Its collection of eight distinctive restaurants, bars and lounges presents a remarkable gastronomic journey. Highlights include Chef Luke Nguyễn’s contemporary interpretations of Vietnamese heritage at Trần Dynasty, the refined Japanese flavours of Hiryu, and Michelin‑starred Chef Nicolas Isnard’s vibrant Italian creations at Bacco. Complementing these are the Pool Terrace & Bar, 10 Central Café, YY Bar and the Fairmont Gold Lounge, each designed as a social hub offering memorable encounters.

For holistic well‑being, the hotel has introduced Cirua Spa, Fitness & Wellness Club, an urban oasis offering ritual‑led treatments in its signature bathhouse with hydrotherapy and thermal facilities, alongside a state‑of‑the‑art fitness studio.

Fairmont Hanoi has also unveiled extensive event facilities, anchored by the Old Quarter’s largest ballroom, a 1,115‑square‑metre column‑free space flooded with natural light. Complemented by a range of additional ballrooms and meeting rooms, the hotel’s MICE centre offers more than 4,000 square metres of flexible space, establishing it as a dynamic destination for cultural celebrations and impactful conferences.

General Manager Jean‑François Brun reflected: “We do not merely open the doors to a landmark; we awaken a heart that has been years in the making. This property, the first Fairmont in Việt Nam, is a sanctuary where the city’s thousand‑year legacy is woven into a tapestry of modern elegance. It is a milestone redefining luxury in Hà Nội, and we are honoured to create a place where legacies meet and lasting moments unfold for every guest.” — VNS