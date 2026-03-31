Quảng Trị leverages online creators to boost local tourism and digital transformation

QUẢNG TRỊ — Young digital creators are transforming how Quảng Trị is seen, using social media to turn local culture, cuisine and landscapes into compelling stories that draw visitors while supporting Việt Nam’s push for digital transformation.

With their ability to showcase everyday life and reach younger audiences, platforms such as TikTok and Facebook have become powerful tools for promoting tourism in the central province. The trend aligns with Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, which calls for breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

Across Quảng Trị, young people are turning these platforms into virtual storefronts for local culture.

Online tourism creators highlight ethnic costumes, festivals, cuisine and landscapes through short videos and livestreams that attract large audiences and increasingly translate into real-world visits.

One example is Lê Thị Chưng Nhi, a Pa Kô ethnic native of Khe Sanh who returned home after graduating from Đà Nẵng University of Medicine and Pharmacy Technology.

In 2024, she began producing videos showcasing Khe Sanh’s tourism potential. What started as simple photo and video posts from scenic locations has evolved into more polished content. Nhi features traditional Pa Kô and Bru-Vân Kiều dress, demonstrates local dishes and explains the cultural significance behind ethnic garments, offering viewers an insight into her community.

Her following has grown steadily.

“I’m so happy that the number of views, followers, and positive comments is increasing every day. Currently, my Facebook and TikTok pages have attracted over 22,000 followers,” Nhi said.

With support from the Việt Nam Khe Sanh Agricultural Tourism Co-operative, she is developing more professional content and learning design skills to adapt local textiles for visitors. She hopes to connect with other young creators to further promote Quảng Trị.

Cuisine has also proved a strong draw. The TikTok channel Quảng Trị Cuisine, with nearly 60,000 followers and 12 million likes, serves as a digital guide to local food. Its videos present both well-known specialties and lesser-known dishes in an engaging style that resonates with online audiences.

Creator Nguyễn Quốc Khánh, from Quảng Trị Ward, launched the channel five years ago after leaving an office job to pursue his interest in food and content creation. Through self-directed learning and research, he has helped introduce the province’s culinary traditions to a wider audience, highlighting what he describes as its cultural soul. He said such content can help shape visitors’ expectations before they arrive.

“Now, other tourism content creators and I hope to strengthen connections with tourism managers to expand the network and promote the spread of online tourism products. Furthermore, the connection between digital content creators about Quảng Trị tourism needs to be strengthened to ensure that the content delivered to tourists is diverse, rich, and highly interconnected,” Khánh said.

Together, these creators are reshaping Quảng Trị’s image, turning online interest into real visits and contributing to the province’s evolving digital economy. — VNS