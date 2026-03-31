Experience Hạ Long by night with carnival’s new route and interactive shows

QUẢNG NINH — Set to dazzle crowds and spill across the coastline, the Hạ Long Carnival 2026 will return on April 30 with a bold new format, transforming the seaside city into an expansive stage of light, music and movement.

The opening art programme of the Hạ Long Carnival 2026, themed Wonders Shining in a New Era, will take place on the evening of April 30 at 30/10 Square in Quảng Ninh Province.

This year’s carnival has been comprehensively revamped in both content and format, with expanded venues and enhanced experiences for residents and visitors. The festival space now stretches along the entire coastal road rather than being confined to a single stage. The parade and street performances will be held on April 30 along Bãi Cháy and Hòn Gai beaches before converging behind the provincial museum, library and Planning and Expo Centre.

Organisers expect 54 groups representing communes, wards and special zones, along with international troupes and more than 1,000 artists and performers. Showcases will include circus acts, dance, stilt walking and other cultural performances.

This year’s carnival places a strong emphasis on audience participation. Street dance areas, interactive activities and a blend of live art with modern sound and lighting aim to create immersive new experiences for attendees.

The opening art programme begins at 8pm at 30/10 Square and will feature fireworks. Notable performers such as Mỹ Tâm, Quang Hùng Master D and Rhyder are scheduled to appear, promising a vibrant atmosphere and a large turnout.

“After 19 years of organising the Carnival, the 2026 event will be renewed in both content and form, increasing the experiential aspect so that residents and tourists can fully immerse themselves in the festival,” said Nguyễn Thị Thanh Thủy, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Quảng Ninh Province.

“We will combine live art with street dance, include international participants and employ modern sound and lighting technology, all staged on the shores of Hạ Long Bay. This is not just a performance programme but also a way for Quảng Ninh to affirm its brand as a cultural destination and a national and international event.”

The carnival’s revitalisation aims not only to attract tourists but also to advance Quảng Ninh’s development strategy towards night-time tourism and cultural industries, promoting the province as a dynamic and modern destination that harmonises heritage values with new experiences.

The Hạ Long Carnival also serves as the opening event for Quảng Ninh Culture, Sports and Tourism Week to welcome summer 2026, running from April 25 to May 3. — VNS