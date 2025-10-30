Int’l, VN designers present new collections at VN fashion week in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Twenty international and Vietnamese fashion designers and brands will bring their unique designs to the Aquafina Việt Nam International Fashion Week (AVIFW) Fall/Winter 2025, which will take place in Hà Nội from November 11-15.

Vietnamese designer Vũ Việt Hà will open the fashion week with a collection named Khởi Nguồn Thuần Khiết (Pure Origin) inspired by an epic named Đẻ Đất Nước Đẻ (An Epic of Earth and Water) by the Mường ethnic minority, highlighting the harmony between nature and people.

Hà said that when traditional culture meets fashion, it becomes more beautiful and modern. “With lotus pedestals as the highlight of the costumes, I think everyone feels that they are ‘very Việt Nam’.”

Hà, a native of Hà Nội, graduated from the Hà Nội University of Industrial Fine Arts and took part in classes by late Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto.

He is renowned for his designs in natural Vietnamese materials that reflect national cultural heritage.

The designer has presented his áo dài collections in numerous fashion shows such as the Vietnam Collection Grand Prix, VIFW, and Huế Festival.

This season will see domestic designers such as Hà Linh Thư and Cao Minh Tiến, fashion brands Canifa and The Mad Lab, and designers from the Hà Nội University of Industrial Fine Arts and Hà Nội Architectural University.

The event will attract nine fashion designers and brands from Singapore, Spain, the Philippines, India, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, Malaysia and China.

Some of them are familiar faces at the fashion week, such as Frederick Lee from Singapore, Francis Libiran from the Philippines, and Priyo Oktavino from Indonesia, who appeared in the first shows of VIFW.

The new faces feature Mr Ajay Kumar from India, and Men Folder by Bandid Lasavong brand from Laos.

Lê Thị Quỳnh Trang, VIFW President, said at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon in Hà Nội that the AVIFW Fall/Winter 2025 in Hà Nội marks the 20th season of VIFW, a milestone in a journey to affirm Việt Nam’s status on the regional fashion map.

Trang said, “We are honoured to welcome designers from Southeast Asian countries to make a fashion week imbued with cultural identity, creativity and integration.

“Entering a new era, our goal is to build Việt Nam with a professional, sustainable and unique fashion industry, turning the country into not only a destination for fashion but also a creative centre in the region.”

In the framework of the event, the fashion and arts exhibition with the theme of Art Of Purity offers fashion lovers the experience to interact with new technologies to learn more about the industry. The exhibition is open to the public until November 2 at Vincom Mega Mall Royal City in Thanh Xuân Ward.

The AVIFW Fall/Winter 2025 will be held at the Quần Ngựa Sports Centre in Ngọc Hà Ward. — VNS