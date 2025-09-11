Politics & Law
Mid-Autumn lanterns shine bright!

September 11, 2025 - 17:45
With a passion for preserving traditions, Đoàn Thái Cúc Hương has revived Mid-Autumn lanterns, which were slowly fading from memory. These lanterns are crafted from dó paper and natural earth colours, evoking a sense of nostalgia.

Red Rain showers Vietnamese box office with record success

The war epic Mưa Đỏ (Red Rain) has stormed into the history books as Viet Nam’s highest-grossing domestic film of all time. Combining large-scale battle scenes with deeply personal stories, the movie has struck a chord with audiences — especially younger viewers — proving that historical cinema can be both powerful and commercially successful.

