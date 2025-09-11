Mid-Autumn lanterns shine bright!

With a passion for preserving traditions, Đoàn Thái Cúc Hương has revived Mid-Autumn lanterns, which were slowly fading from memory. These lanterns are crafted from dó paper and natural earth colours, evoking a sense of nostalgia.
The Cultural Day is expected to help further strengthen the Việt Nam – RoK friendship while reaffirming Huế's determination to expand international exchanges and assert its role as a cultural and tourism hub of the country.
The activities will focus on promoting the global significance of the five heritage sites in the Côn Sơn – Kiếp Bạc – Yên Tử – Vĩnh Nghiêm – Thanh Mai complex, which have been recognised by UNESCO as World Cultural Heritage sites.
Rich in lyricism and infused with traditional Vietnamese aesthetics, the works reflect Hiên’s deep emotional connection to nature, her homeland and its people. Her subjects are drawn from everyday life and approached with a distinctly feminine sensibility — simple yet profound.
The animated feature Buffalo Kids, set to hit Vietnamese theatres on September 12, is developed from the record-breaking short Strings (2024), which holds the Guinness World Record for the most awarded short film in history.
Lạng Sơn Province showcased the potential of its newly recognised UNESCO Global Geopark at a recent tourism promotion conference in HCM City, aiming to attract investors, tour operators, and visitors with its rich natural, cultural, and historical resources.
The war epic Mưa Đỏ (Red Rain) has stormed into the history books as Viet Nam’s highest-grossing domestic film of all time. Combining large-scale battle scenes with deeply personal stories, the movie has struck a chord with audiences — especially younger viewers — proving that historical cinema can be both powerful and commercially successful.