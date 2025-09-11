Official logo for 80th anniversary of Việt Nam's first general election unveiled

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) has approved a logo designed by Hồ Sỹ Khải from Đồng Tháp Province for official use in communications and promotional activities marking the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam's first General Election Day (January 6, 1946 – January 6, 2026).

The logo features the central image of President Hồ Chí Minh casting his ballot, depicted with strong graphic contrasts that recall the nation’s early years of resistance and nation-building following independence. With unity and patriotism, the Vietnamese people, together with the Provisional Government, overcame immense hardships, contributed resources and efforts to fight famine, illiteracy, and foreign aggression, and on January 6, 1946, exercised their citizens’ rights and duties in the first general election, affirming national independence and sovereignty.

Dominated by the red tone of the national flag, the logo embodies the patriotic tradition, revolutionary fervor, unity, and resilience of the Vietnamese people, as well as their steadfast aspiration for independence, freedom, and loyalty to the Party. A yellow star, symbolising the national flag, is placed on the red background, representing the guiding torch lighting the nation’s path toward socialism.

The backdrop of the logo is the number 80, designed in a dynamic style to highlight the 80th anniversary of the National Assembly (NA) - the highest representative body of the people and the supreme organ of State power of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam, entrusted with constitutional and legislative authority and oversight of State activities. To further underscore the role of the NA, an image of the NA House is placed behind that of President Hồ Chí Minh, creating balance, solidity, and depth.

The ballot box is simplified into a white block prominently displaying the national emblem of Việt Nam, harmoniously integrated into the overall design. It represents the trust and aspirations of the people for peace, independence, freedom, and happiness, expressed through their vote.

The MCST has requested that organisations and individuals use the approved logo in accordance with the design specifications to ensure accuracy and consistency. — VNA/VNS