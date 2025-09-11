Huế to host Việt Nam – RoK Cultural Day 2025 in late September

HUẾ — The “Việt Nam – Republic of Korea Cultural Day 2025” is scheduled to take place in the central city of Huế on September 27–28 to promote cultural exchanges and friendship between the two countries, according to the municipal Department of Culture and Sports.

The event, co-organised by the Huế city People’s Committee and the Embassy of the RoK, will take place at No. 23–25 Lê Lợi street, Nguyễn Đình Chiểu pedestrian street, and the Lim wooden bridge along the banks of the Hương River.

It is expected to help further strengthen the Việt Nam – RoK friendship while reaffirming Huế's determination to expand international exchanges and assert its role as a cultural and tourism hub of the country.

As part of the festivities, around 100 booths will be set up to introduce the culture, tourism, cuisine, and signature products of both countries. Visitors will have a chance to try on the Korean traditional costume – Hanbok, participate in Korean folk games, enjoy traditional dishes, and explore local handicrafts, One Commune-One Product (OCOP) items, Huế's iconic áo dài (Vietnam’s traditional long dress), and exhibits from traditional craft villages.

Visitors can also enjoy a series of vibrant and unique art exchanges such as nhã nhạc (Huế Royal Court Music, part of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity), traditional Korean arts, as well as K-pop, V-pop, and random dance performances. The activities will feature the RoK’s Uhee art troupe along with Vietnamese artists and artisans, creating a lively cultural rendezvous that blends tradition with global modern trends. — VNA/VNS