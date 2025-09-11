Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Huế to host Việt Nam – RoK Cultural Day 2025 in late September

September 11, 2025 - 10:07
The Cultural Day is expected to help further strengthen the Việt Nam – RoK friendship while reaffirming Huế's determination to expand international exchanges and assert its role as a cultural and tourism hub of the country.
People visit the Imperial City of Huế. — VNA/VNS Photo

HUẾ — The “Việt Nam – Republic of Korea Cultural Day 2025” is scheduled to take place in the central city of Huế on September 27–28 to promote cultural exchanges and friendship between the two countries, according to the municipal Department of Culture and Sports.

The event, co-organised by the Huế city People’s Committee and the Embassy of the RoK, will take place at No. 23–25 Lê Lợi street, Nguyễn Đình Chiểu pedestrian street, and the Lim wooden bridge along the banks of the Hương River.

It is expected to help further strengthen the Việt Nam – RoK friendship while reaffirming Huế's determination to expand international exchanges and assert its role as a cultural and tourism hub of the country.

As part of the festivities, around 100 booths will be set up to introduce the culture, tourism, cuisine, and signature products of both countries. Visitors will have a chance to try on the Korean traditional costume – Hanbok, participate in Korean folk games, enjoy traditional dishes, and explore local handicrafts, One Commune-One Product (OCOP) items, Huế's iconic áo dài (Vietnam’s traditional long dress), and exhibits from traditional craft villages.

Visitors can also enjoy a series of vibrant and unique art exchanges such as nhã nhạc (Huế Royal Court Music, part of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity), traditional Korean arts, as well as K-pop, V-pop, and random dance performances. The activities will feature the RoK’s Uhee art troupe along with Vietnamese artists and artisans, creating a lively cultural rendezvous that blends tradition with global modern trends. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam - Republic of Korea diplomatic relations Vietnam RoK culture festival

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Red Rain showers Vietnamese box office with record success

The war epic Mưa Đỏ (Red Rain) has stormed into the history books as Viet Nam’s highest-grossing domestic film of all time. Combining large-scale battle scenes with deeply personal stories, the movie has struck a chord with audiences — especially younger viewers — proving that historical cinema can be both powerful and commercially successful.
Life & Style

Photo book on Sơn Trà Reserve released

The 272-page book, which has 125 photos by professional and amateur photographers from Việt Nam and abroad, aims to introduce data on the reserve, considered a precious green gem of Đà Nẵng and the central region.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom