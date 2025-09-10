Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

“Buffalo Kids” brings Guinness record-holding short to Việt Nam cinemas

September 10, 2025 - 11:49
The animated feature Buffalo Kids, set to hit Vietnamese theatres on September 12, is developed from the record-breaking short Strings (2024), which holds the Guinness World Record for the most awarded short film in history.
Poster of Buffalo Kids (Bộ Ba Sửu Nhi Đại Náo Mỏ Vàng in Vietnamese). Photo courtesy of Galaxy Cinema

HÀ NỘI — The animated feature Buffalo Kids (Bộ Ba Sửu Nhi Đại Náo Mỏ Vàng in Vietnamese) will hit Vietnamese theatres on September 12.

The film is developed from Strings (2024), a short that entered the Guinness World Records as the most awarded short film in history.

The production team unveiled the official poster and trailer on September 9, offering audiences a glimpse of a colourful, emotional adventure. The story follows orphans Tom and Mary siblings from Ireland, as they cross the ocean to New York in search of family. When their only relative fails to meet them, they join a group of orphans boarding a transcontinental train bound for California in hopes of finding their uncle Niall.

Along the way, the siblings meet Nick, an extraordinary friend, and together they journey across vibrant landscapes from bustling ports and sweeping prairies to arid deserts and secretive gold mines.

The trio faces treacherous adversaries at a mining camp, forcing Tom and Mary to rely on quick wit, resourcefulness, and teamwork to rescue themselves and others. The heart of the film lies in their quest for a true home.

Character designs are crafted to appeal to young viewers, with localised Vietnamese nicknames based on fruits, such as Thơm (Pineapple - Tom), Dâu Tây (Strawberry - Mary), Cà Chua (Tomato - Nail), and Quýt (Orange Nick). Rich visuals, dynamic pacing, and a lively, adventurous score aim to bring the historical setting to life with cinematic flair.

Beyond its surface as a treasure-hunt adventure, Buffalo Kids carries a deeper message rooted in real history and the personal life of Spanish director Pedro Solís García.

The film draws inspiration from his acclaimed short Strings, a touching story about his daughter’s efforts to play with her brother, who was born with severe cerebral palsy.

Solís observed how she tied strings to his hands so he could move slightly and communicate through his eyes, which became the basis for the short’s protagonists and now, for Mary and Nick in the feature-length adaptation.

Producer Jordi Gasull emphasised that the real “treasure” in Buffalo Kids is not material wealth but the sense of belonging to a family, especially for children seeking love and acceptance despite differences.

With its combination of heartfelt storytelling, dazzling visuals, and universal themes of resilience, compassion, and family, Buffalo Kids is set to resonate with audiences of all ages when it opens in cinemas nationwide. — VNA/VNS

