Home Life & Style

Hà Nội in miniature

September 09, 2025 - 16:22
In a small room filled with tools and materials, Nguyễn Văn Cường creates tiny sculptures of Hà Nội’s street corners, eaves and timeworn utility poles.

Life & Style

Romantic film "Love in Vietnam" premieres in India

Inspired by the renowned Turkish novel "Madonna in a Fur Coat", the film portrays the tender love story of Manav (Shantanu Maheshwari), a young man aspiring to become a singer who is sent to study in Vietnam. There, he is enchanted by the self-portrait of Linh (Khả Ngân), a painter and dancer, setting the stage for a poignant romance.
Life & Style

Smashing box office records

The war epic 'Red Rain' has taken Việt Nam’s cinemas by storm, smashing records to become the highest-grossing Vietnamese film of all time. Let’s see what is behind the hype!

