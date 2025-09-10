Red Rain showers Vietnamese box office with record success

Quỳnh Hoa

HÀ NỘI Vietnamese cinema is making it rain at the box office as Mưa Đỏ (Red Rain), a sweeping war epic, storms into history as the nation’s top-grossing domestic film.

According to Box Office Vietnam, by September 8 the film had earned more than VNĐ566 billion (about US$22.3 million) and is now on course to surpass the remarkable milestone of VNĐ600 billion (nearly $23.7 million).

Just a day earlier it broke past VNĐ551.7 billion, dethroning comedian-director Trấn Thành’s Mai, which had previously set the benchmark at VNĐ551.2 billion earlier this year.

The record-breaking momentum has been nothing short of spectacular. Red Rain grossed VNĐ200 billion within its first week, crossed VNĐ300 billion after 10 days and reached VNĐ400 billion by its 11th day.

On August 31, it also set a new single-day record for Vietnamese cinema, taking in VNĐ45.8 billion. Within just over two weeks, it had achieved feats once thought unimaginable for a historical war drama.

Memory and sacrifice

Produced by the People’s Army Cinema and scripted by veteran novelist Chu Lai, Red Rain revisits the 81-day defence of Quảng Trị Citadel in 1972 — a brutal battle that became a symbol of resilience and the yearning for liberation and independence. While rooted in history, the story takes a dramatic and emotional approach, portraying not only fierce combat but also the human side of war: longing for family, friendships forged in the trenches and quiet moments of hope amid destruction.

Director Đặng Thái Huyền’s vision balances sweeping, visceral battle sequences with tender glimpses into the soldiers’ humanity. Soldiers are shown as sons, fathers and lovers — not faceless warriors. This duality has resonated with audiences, creating a cinematic experience that is both epic and intimate.

Capturing hearts

One of the most striking aspects of the film’s reception has been the enthusiasm of younger audiences, often considered difficult to attract with historical subject matter.

“The warm response from young viewers proves they do not forget history,” said director Huyền. “They truly cherish the stories that recall our traditions. What matters is that filmmakers approach such topics with passion and responsibility — only then can a film touch people’s hearts.”

Viewers have echoed this sentiment. Quang Đức, a moviegoer who awarded the film '10 out of 10', was moved by its combination of grandeur and humanity.

“It is both fierce and tender, heartbreaking and uplifting,” he said.

Đức singled out a scene where two soldiers fall side by side, clutching a torn scarf that unexpectedly forms the shape of Việt Nam’s S-shaped map.

For him, the symbolism encapsulated the sacrifices of countless young men and women who gave their lives for the country’s future.

Redefining the war film genre

The film’s achievement is even more remarkable when placed in context. War dramas have historically struggled at the box office, often seen as too heavy for mass audiences. Yet Red Rain has eclipsed even commercial juggernauts such as Lật Mặt 7: Một Điều Ước (Face Off 7: One Wish) by director Lý Hải.

Compared with another notable war-themed release, Địa Đạo: Mặt Trời Trong Bóng Tối (Tunnel: Sun in the Dark), which drew strong audiences during the 50th anniversary of national reunification, Red Rain has already earned more than three times as much.

The film also boasts a diverse cast, from emerging talents like Đỗ Nhật Hoàng, Nguyễn Phương Nam and Hạ Anh to veteran actors including Trần Lực, Đinh Thúy Hà and Hứa Vĩ Văn. Their performances bring both freshness and gravitas to the screen, ensuring the story appeals to multiple generations.

Turning point

The success of Red Rain signals a potential shift in Vietnamese cinema, demonstrating that audiences are ready to embrace challenging subjects when handled with cinematic flair. Its record-breaking box office proves that large-scale, historically grounded projects can thrive alongside romantic comedies and family dramas.

As the film edges closer to VNĐ600 billion, its journey is not just about numbers but also about reaffirming the enduring relevance of history in shaping national identity.

For millions of moviegoers, Red Rain has transformed the war sacrifices of Quảng Trị into more than just memory — it has made them vivid, moving and unforgettable on the big screen.

And as the credits roll, Red Rain leaves behind more than a box office milestone; it marks a renewed confidence that Vietnamese cinema can reach great heights when history, artistry and audience emotions converge. VNS