Exhibition honours President Hồ Chí Minh as founder of Việt Nam–Russia friendship

HÀ NỘI — An exhibition themed “President Hồ Chí Minh – the founder of Việt Nam–Russia friendship” opened on September 10 at the Hồ Chí Minh Institute in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

The exhibition, co-organised by the Hồ Chí Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace and Saint Petersburg State University, coincides with major milestones in bilateral ties, including the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam's August Revolution and National Day, 102 years since President Hồ Chí Minh first arrived in Petrograd (now Saint Petersburg), 15 years since the founding of the Hồ Chí Minh Institute, the only overseas research institute on the late President and a decade of cooperation between the University and the Hồ Chí Minh Relic Site.

Speaking at the opening, Director of the Hồ Chí Minh Relic Site Lê Thị Phượng stressed that President Hồ Chí Minh, a Vietnamese hero of national liberation and a great man of culture, devoted his life to the struggle for independence and peace. During his revolutionary journey, he had close ties with the former Soviet Union (now Russia), affirming that the October Revolution was a victory not only for Russians but also for oppressed peoples worldwide.

The display features nearly 100 archival photos divided into three themes, Nguyễn Ái Quốc in Russia, President Hồ Chí Minh and the Russian people, and Việt Nam–Russia friendship. Materials highlight his early activities with Communist International, his meetings with political thinkers, and his later visits as the President of Việt Nam, alongside images reflecting the solidarity between the two nations.

Professor Vladimir Kolotov, Director of the Hồ Chí Minh Institute, noted that the exhibition, transferred from Việt Nam, adds new perspectives to bilateral relations, including updated images from Việt Nam's 80th National Day celebration. He expressed his hope for further joint projects with the Relic Site that will bring new, unpublished materials to the public.

Young Vietnamese students in Saint Petersburg said the exhibition inspired pride and responsibility to continue the path laid down by President Hồ Chí Minh.

During their stay in Russia, a delegation of the Hồ Chí Minh Relic Site met Tatiana Ghermanovna, daughter of Soviet cosmonaut German Titov, who was warmly received by President Hồ Chí Minh in 1962. She presented the delegation with her father’s book “700,000 km in space”, which he had once gifted to the late President during his visit to Việt Nam in 1962.— VNA/VNS