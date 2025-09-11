Rock solid plans for Hồ Dynasty Citadel upgrade

HÀ NỘI — Thanh Hóa Province is setting history in stone as it launches a VNĐ354 billion (US$13.5 million) preservation and restoration project for the Hồ Dynasty Citadel, a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site.

The funding marks the first phase of a two-step plan approved by the province to restore and develop the citadel into a key cultural tourism destination in Việt Nam and the wider region.

Once the capital of Việt Nam under the Hồ Dynasty (1398–1407), the citadel in Vĩnh Lộc District spans 870m by 883m and was constructed entirely of stone in 1397. It remains the country’s only stone-built citadel and has stayed remarkably intact over centuries of historical change.

Recognised by UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage Site on June 27, 2011, the citadel is considered an outstanding example of a new Southeast Asian imperial city style.

The first phase of the project, running from 2025 to 2027, will focus on upgrading key areas including the Inner Citadel, Hoàng Nguyên Palace, the Hào Thành water trench system and surrounding infrastructure.

"It is not only an urgent task to protect the citadel, but also contributes to affirming the commitment of Thanh Hóa Province and Việt Nam as well in preserving and promoting human cultural values," Deputy director of the Hồ Dynasty Citadel Preservation Centre Nguyễn Văn Long.

Centuries of natural wear and historical shifts have left parts of the citadel in need of urgent attention. The restoration aims to support sustainable tourism and elevate the site as a cultural and historical destination for both domestic and international visitors.

Following completion, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has requested Thanh Hóa Province to submit a report to the Việt Nam National Commission for UNESCO.

The commission will then finalise documentation and send a diplomatic note to the World Heritage Centre — a key step to ensure transparency and fulfil Việt Nam’s international obligations on heritage protection. — VNS