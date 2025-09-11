Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Rock solid plans for Hồ Dynasty Citadel upgrade

September 11, 2025 - 10:43
Thanh Hóa Province will spend VNĐ354 billion (roughly US$13,5 million) for UNESCO World Cultural Heritage-Hồ Dynasty Citadel preservation and restoration. 

 

World Cultural Heritage Site-recorgnised Hồ Dynasty Citadel is the only citadel in the country built entirely of stone and remained nearly intact throughout the nation’s history. Photo VNA/VNS

HÀ NỘI — Thanh Hóa Province is setting history in stone as it launches a VNĐ354 billion (US$13.5 million) preservation and restoration project for the Hồ Dynasty Citadel, a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site.

The funding marks the first phase of a two-step plan approved by the province to restore and develop the citadel into a key cultural tourism destination in Việt Nam and the wider region.

Once the capital of Việt Nam under the Hồ Dynasty (1398–1407), the citadel in Vĩnh Lộc District spans 870m by 883m and was constructed entirely of stone in 1397. It remains the country’s only stone-built citadel and has stayed remarkably intact over centuries of historical change.

Recognised by UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage Site on June 27, 2011, the citadel is considered an outstanding example of a new Southeast Asian imperial city style.

The first phase of the project, running from 2025 to 2027, will focus on upgrading key areas including the Inner Citadel, Hoàng Nguyên Palace, the Hào Thành water trench system and surrounding infrastructure.

"It is not only an urgent task to protect the citadel, but also contributes to affirming the commitment of Thanh Hóa Province and Việt Nam as well in preserving and promoting human cultural values," Deputy director of the Hồ Dynasty Citadel Preservation Centre Nguyễn Văn Long.

Centuries of natural wear and historical shifts have left parts of the citadel in need of urgent attention. The restoration aims to support sustainable tourism and elevate the site as a cultural and historical destination for both domestic and international visitors.

Following completion, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has requested Thanh Hóa Province to submit a report to the Việt Nam National Commission for UNESCO.

The commission will then finalise documentation and send a diplomatic note to the World Heritage Centre — a key step to ensure transparency and fulfil Việt Nam’s international obligations on heritage protection. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Red Rain showers Vietnamese box office with record success

The war epic Mưa Đỏ (Red Rain) has stormed into the history books as Viet Nam’s highest-grossing domestic film of all time. Combining large-scale battle scenes with deeply personal stories, the movie has struck a chord with audiences — especially younger viewers — proving that historical cinema can be both powerful and commercially successful.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom