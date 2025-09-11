Việt Nam through the lens of international photographers

HUẾ — Visitors can explore Việt Nam through the eyes of international photographers at an exhibition currently taking place at Diêm Phùng Thị Art Centre in Thuận Hóa Ward, Huế City.

The event is organised by the Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibitions in collaboration with Huế City’s Department of Culture and Sports. It forms part of the Vietnam International Photography Festival 2025 in Huế, supporting the National Tourism Year.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Hồ An Phong, said the exhibition aimed to build a "national brand" for Vietnamese photography, promote beautiful images of Việt Nam’s landscapes and people, enhance international exchange and cooperation through photography activities and enrich the collection of photographs for Huế.

He added that it would serve to promote Huế's culture and tourism and enrich the activities of the National Tourism Year in Huế 2025.

The organising committee has received 6,076 works from 415 contributors from 16 countries worldwide for participation in the exhibition.

The Art Council, established by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, selected 200 photographs by 133 domestic and international photographers to be displayed. The works are introduced through two themes: 'Việt Nam through the Lens of International Photography' and 'Huế - Ancient Capital, New Opportunities.'

On the occasion, the organising committee awarded prizes to the 20 best works. Notable winners include Lê Đình Hoàng with the photo Sông Hương Ngày Hội Điện Huệ Nam (Perfume River at the Huệ Nam Palace Festival), Lê Tuấn Anh with Sức Hút Phú Quốc (Phú Quốc Attractions), Gunaratne Madugodaralalage Thejapriya Bandu from Sri Lanka with Thả Đèn Lúc Hoàng Hôn (Floating of Lanterns at Dusk), and Robert from Indonesia with Hoàng Hôn ở Hội An (Sunset in Hội An).

Photographer Lê Đình Hoàng, an award winner, said that he learned a lot through exchanges with photographers from around the world during this event.

“Contributing even a small part to spread the beauty of Huế's cultural spirit through photography is my great joy and a responsibility as a son of the beloved ancient capital,” he said. “I hope that my work will provide fresh yet familiar perspectives on Huế: not only showcasing its ancient and serene beauty but also highlighting it as a vibrant youthful city that is renewing itself every day.”

A photography exchange and workshop was held in Huế from May 23-29, gathering 30 photographers from Việt Nam and abroad, including five international photographers from India, Laos, Japan and Singapore.

During this time, the photographers captured thousands of beautiful images depicting the landscapes, life, people, culture and art of Huế, as well as the complex of historical monuments of the ancient capital. Many of these photographs were selected for display and awards at the third photo exhibition Việt Nam through the Lens of International Photographers.

Held biannually, the Việt Nam International Photography Festival aims to promote beautiful images of Việt Nam’s landscapes and people while also establishing a brand for domestic photography and enhancing international exchange through photography activities.

According to the Vice Chairman of the Huế City People’s Committee, Nguyễn Thanh Bình, the exhibitions not only offer profound artistic values but also serve as a bridge for cultural exchange, inspiring creativity and enhancing friendship between Việt Nam and international partners.

“Huế is always ready to welcome and collaborate with international friends and artists for creativity exchanges, contributing to the development of tourism and establishing Huế as a distinctive cultural centre of Việt Nam and the region,” she said.

Việt Nam through the Lens of International Photographers exhibition will run through September 20. VNS