Ancient French style residence opens to public

HCM CITY — Age is just a number as a 153-year-old French mansion, famed for its elegant interiors and verdant gardens, gets ready to throw open its doors in HCM City on September 20 after a year-long closure.

The building, located at No 6 Lê Duẩn Street in Sài Gòn Ward, serves as the residence of the French Consulate General. It once housed the French Admiral and later became the home of French ambassadors during the Indochina period.

A representative of the Consulate confirmed it will reopen especially for 'European Heritage Days.'

Tours are free but slots are limited. As many as 1,500 visitors can secure their slots when registration opens on September 11 via the link on the official fanpage.

It is a rare opportunity for visitors to admire the typical French architectural work, featuring high-ground construction and large windowed corridors of the late 19th century, and to walk under the shade of ancient trees in the 1.5ha garden.

The ancient trees here, some of which are as old as the house, are considered homes for many animals such as weasels, squirrels, chameleons and some rare birds.

The centre of the residence is the reception room, specialised for events, with a design that blends Eastern and Western cultures, the focal point being the lacquer painting Spring Garden by famous artist Nguyễn Gia Trí, painted in 1939.

Visitors can admire the harmonious arrangement of furniture from the Nguyễn Dynasty in Huế. The antiques here represent the decorative and spiritual arts in Việt Nam in the 19th and 20th centuries.

This year marks the first time audio commentary will be implemented to enrich the visitor experience.

In addition, in response to the France–Việt Nam Year of Innovation, the Consulate will also organise a miniature exhibition of French inventions in the garden on September 19. Each artefact is associated with stories of cooperation between France and Việt Nam, from the fields of culture, science, health to transportation.

The place was built by navy engineers in 1872 at the same time as typical works of old Sài Gòn such as Norodom Palace (1868–73, now Reunification Hall), Notre Dame Cathedral (1877–80) and City Post Office (1886–91). —VNS