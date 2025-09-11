Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Ancient French style residence opens to public

September 11, 2025 - 13:36
A 153-year-old French mansion, renowned for its historic interiors and lush gardens, will reopen to the public in HCM City on September 20 after a year close.

 

An ariel view of the  French Consulate General in HCM City. Photo courtesy of the French Consulate General in HCM City. 

HCM CITY — Age is just a number as a 153-year-old French mansion, famed for its elegant interiors and verdant gardens, gets ready to throw open its doors in HCM City on September 20 after a year-long closure.

The building, located at No 6 Lê Duẩn Street in Sài Gòn Ward, serves as the residence of the French Consulate General. It once housed the French Admiral and later became the home of French ambassadors during the Indochina period.

A representative of the Consulate confirmed it will reopen especially for 'European Heritage Days.'

 

The front side of the mansion. Photo of Forbes Việt Nam

Tours are free but slots are limited. As many as 1,500 visitors can secure their slots when registration opens on September 11 via the link on the official fanpage.

It is a rare opportunity for visitors to admire the typical French architectural work, featuring high-ground construction and large windowed corridors of the late 19th century, and to walk under the shade of ancient trees in the 1.5ha garden.

The ancient trees here, some of which are as old as the house, are considered homes for many animals such as weasels, squirrels, chameleons and some rare birds.

 

Visitors have chance to visit the house once every year. Photo of Forbes Việt Nam

The centre of the residence is the reception room, specialised for events, with a design that blends Eastern and Western cultures, the focal point being the lacquer painting Spring Garden by famous artist Nguyễn Gia Trí, painted in 1939.

Visitors can admire the harmonious arrangement of furniture from the Nguyễn Dynasty in Huế. The antiques here represent the decorative and spiritual arts in Việt Nam in the 19th and 20th centuries.

A typical French style's interior design in the mansion. Photo znews.vn

This year marks the first time audio commentary will be implemented to enrich the visitor experience.

In addition, in response to the France–Việt Nam Year of Innovation, the Consulate will also organise a miniature exhibition of French inventions in the garden on September 19. Each artefact is associated with stories of cooperation between France and Việt Nam, from the fields of culture, science, health to transportation.

The place was built by navy engineers in 1872 at the same time as typical works of old Sài Gòn such as Norodom Palace (1868–73, now Reunification Hall), Notre Dame Cathedral (1877–80) and City Post Office (1886–91).  —VNS

architecture building construction

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Red Rain showers Vietnamese box office with record success

The war epic Mưa Đỏ (Red Rain) has stormed into the history books as Viet Nam’s highest-grossing domestic film of all time. Combining large-scale battle scenes with deeply personal stories, the movie has struck a chord with audiences — especially younger viewers — proving that historical cinema can be both powerful and commercially successful.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom