Denmark's painting contest awards winners

April 03, 2025 - 11:13
The contest, with the theme Green Initiatives, received more than 24,600 paintings and artworks submitted from over 260 schools and clubs nationwide.
Denmark in Your Eyes contest's winners at the award ceremony in Hà Nội in April 2. .Photo courtesy of organisation board

HÀ NỘI Individual and group winners have been honoured at a painting contest launched by Việt Nam Denmark Friendship Association (VIDAFA) and the Embassy of Denmark.

The Denmark in Your Eyes painting competition is a unique way to go beyond the existing government-to-government cooperation under the bilateral Green Strategic Partnership, engaging children and young people in Việt Nam in the country’s green transition.

This year the contest, with the theme 'Green Initiatives', received more than 24,600 paintings and artworks submitted from over 260 schools and clubs nationwide.

The top prize went to Nguyễn Hoàng Thịnh, a 6th grade student from Hà Nội Victoria School. His award-winning painting Green World - Green Future, was created from fabric scraps.

Nguyễn Hoàng Thịnh, a 6th grade student from Hà Nội Victoria School takes grand prize at the contest.

"Through my painting, I hope to inspire my friends and those around me to join hands in protecting our planet and environment," Thịnh said at the award ceremony on April 2.

"By repurposing discarded materials to create meaningful artworks, I am celebrating the beauty of our world and our lives while promoting sustainability."

An additional 73 individual awards, which included two first prizes, four second prizes, eight third prizes, 50 fourth prizes and nine prospect prizes were given to students of elementary and lower secondary schools from various provinces and cities in Việt Nam.

The group prizes went to the Cần Thơ Unions of Friendship Organisations, Huế Unions of Friendship Organisations, Đồng Tháp Unions of Friendship Organisations, Nguyễn Siêu Secondary and High School and the Education and Technology Primary School.

The contest theme offered Vietnamese students a platform to raise awareness about climate and environmental issues, giving voice to their concerns and showcasing their inspiring initiatives, according to Ambassador of Denmark, Nicolai Prytz.

"In Việt Nam, there are countless opportunities for young people to engage in society and make a meaningful impact," said the ambassador.

"The contest highlights the deep passion and unwavering commitment of young people in Việt Nam to creating a sustainable and green future for all."

The high artistic quality of the submissions as well as the creative ideas behind them made it very challenging for the judges to select the best paintings.

The panel of judges was comprised of acclaimed painters from the Ministry of Education and Training, Kim Đồng Publishing House and the Thiếu Niên and Nhi Đồng newspapers.

The annual Denmark in Your Eyes competition has been running since 2016.— VNS

painting fine arts Graphic painting painting competition

