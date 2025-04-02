Photo book released on HCM City history, development

HCM CITY — A photo book on HCM City, its history and development between 1975 and 2025 has been published by the HCM City Photography Association to mark the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2025).

The work is titled Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh - 50 Năm Tự Hào Bản Anh Hùng Ca (Hồ Chí Minh City - 50 Years of Glory, Heroic Epic).

It includes 33 collections of photos captured by talented artists from different backgrounds and periods.

The photos capture over five decades from 1975, since the time Sài Gòn was renamed after late President Hồ Chí Minh and the changes of HCM City, its history, economy, culture and lifestyle over 50 years.

Southern people and soldiers, and their contributions to city building are also featured.

The book also has several photographs featuring traditional culture and lifestyle captured by Thu Ba, An Dung and Nguyễn Thị Thuý Hằng of the Hải Âu Photography Club.

These images are vivid and highlight the beauty of local women and children, and many historical sites and heritage.

“We wanted to connect people together through our lens,” said artist An Dung, who has 20 years in photography.

The Hải Âu Photography Club attracts female artists who work, learn and improve their skills together, and introduce their art to the public.

Many of the club’s members have won local and international prizes. They have organised more than 120 solo and group exhibitions at home and abroad, as well as released photo books.

“Each picture of the book tells a story of our city, HCM City, and its people,” said the association’s chairman Đoàn Hoài Trung. “We hope our publication will be a useful resource for people, historians and culture researchers, and will help the youth learn more facts about the city’s heroic history.”

A street exhibition featuring pictures from the book is also organised at Chi Lăng Park on Đồng Khởi Street in District 1. The event will go through April 30. — VNS