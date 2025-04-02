Quảng Bình Province welcomes first flight from Taiwan (China)

QUẢNG BÌNH — A Vietjet flight from Taipei, Taiwan (China) landed at the Đồng Hới international airport in the central province of Quảng Bình on March 31 evening, with 38 passengers on board.

Earlier on the same day, another flight operated by Việt Nam’s carrier Vietjet Air carrying 90 passengers, took off at the Đồng Hới international airport at 12.40pm and landed at the Taipei international airport at 15.40pm.

These international flights, the first of their kind, marked a significant milestone for the Đồng Hới airport, particularly following its designation as one of three domestic airports authorised to process foreign passengers' arrivals and departures using electronic visas.

Earlier, based on a proposal from Vietjet Air, the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam approved the airline’s operation of international flights between Đồng Hới City and Taipei. The service, running from March 31 to October 13, includes 26 flights (13 round trips) using Airbus A320/A321 aircraft.

This new route is expected to enhance connectivity between Taiwan and Quảng Bình, promoting tourism and boosting the province’s international profile. It is also seen as an incentive for other airlines and travel agencies to consider expanding international routes to Đồng Hới in the future.

A Vietjet Air representative highlighted Quảng Bình’s appeal as a prime tourism destination, benefiting from convenient regional transport links and significant visitor growth, particularly during peak travel seasons. The carrier plans to collaborate with local authorities to explore further route expansions and introduce diverse travel options in the time to come. — VNA/VNS