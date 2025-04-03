Politics & Law
Cultural, sport exchanges strengthen Việt Nam-China friendship

April 03, 2025 - 11:11
The recent cross-border Việt Nam-China friendship cycling race attracts hundreds of participants. VNA/VNS Photo

BEIJING – The 2025 Việt Nam - China youth hip-hop cultural exchange festival has recently taken place at the Hữu Nghị Quan square, a border area between the two countries, as part of the ongoing Year of China - Việt Nam Humanistic Exchange.

Young street dancers from Việt Nam and China took part in the competition, using their performances to connect, express emotions, and foster friendship. Fu Junxi, a Chinese street dancer who set a national record at the Juste Debout 2025 finals in Paris this March, praised Vietnamese hip-hop for its fluid movements and vibrant tropical style, noting that there is much to learn from it.

Earlier, on March 8, the first-ever Việt Nam - China friendship fishing tournament was held in Pingxiang city, attracting 100 fishing enthusiasts from both countries. Participants shared that they have a common language and passion for fishing, with the event bringing them closer together.

Football has also been a key feature of cross-border sports exchanges between Việt Nam and China. In February, on the Nguyên Tiêu festival, the 30th annual Dongxing (China) – Móng Cái (Việt Nam) friendly football match took place, continuing a long tradition of cross-border sporting interactions. For local residents, watching a friendly football match together during the first full moon of the new lunar year has long been a cherished tradition.

Shi Linli, director of the Dongxing sports management centre, reflected on past friendly matches and stressed that the spirit of “rivals on the pitch, friends off the pitch” has become deeply ingrained in the hearts of players from both nations. — VNA/VNS

