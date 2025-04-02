Programme connects Thailand-Việt Nam’s business, culture and tourism

HÀ NỘI — Overseas Vietnamese models have presented a collection of áo dài (traditional long dress) designed by Trần Phương Hoa, as part of the activities to promote the investment, trade and tourism between Việt Nam and northeast Thailand.

The collection vibrantly reflects Vietnamese culture through exquisite hand embroidery and handcrafted embellishments.

The series of activities was jointly held by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Khon Kaen, Thailand, in collaboration with the Thai-Vietnamese Business Association and local authorities on March 29-30. They are held within the Spring Homeland 2025 programme, an important cultural and political event that combines economic diplomacy.

Nearly 600 attendees took part, including Vietnamese Consul General Đinh Hoàng Linh, President of the Thai-Vietnamese Friendship Association Sanan Angubolkul, Deputy Governor of Khon Kaen Siriwat Pinijipanich and leaders from several provinces in Northeast Thailand, among others.

The delegates offered incense and flowers at the Hồ Chí Minh President Memorial Site, visited Việt Nam Street, One Pillar Pagoda, Khánh An Vietnamese Language School and met with the Vietnamese Association in the region.

They also visited exemplary economic models of overseas Vietnamese, connecting and interacting with overseas Vietnamese entrepreneurs in the province and attended a seminar on promoting investment, trade and tourism between Việt Nam and northeast Thailand.

With the theme 'Overseas Vietnamese Accompanying the Country in the New Era', the Spring Homeland 2025 programme aims to honour the cultural values and beautiful traditions of the nation, highlight the country’s achievements, and the development of the overseas Vietnamese community.

"The Party and the State have always recognised and valued the contributions of our compatriots abroad," said Consul General Đinh Hoàng Linh.

"We hope that the overseas Vietnamese community will continue to accompany and join hands with the people of the country to strive for a new era of strong and prosperous national development."

The Deputy Governor of Khon Kaen, Siriwat Pinijpanic, expressed his pleasure and honour in attending the Spring Homeland 2025 programme. He appreciated the contributions of the overseas Vietnamese community to the development of the local area and the increasingly close relationship between Thailand and Việt Nam.

A highlight activity is an art programme in Khon Kaen Province on March 30, featuring captivating songs that praise the Fatherland, honour President Hồ Chí Minh and promote patriotism and solidarity.

The programme has received nearly VNĐ400 million (US$17,400) to support the preservation and maintenance of the Hồ Chí Minh President Memorial Site and the One Pillar Pagoda in the province. The financial donation will also provide assistance to Vietnamese language teachers at Khánh An School.

The northeast region is a key economic development area of Thailand, comprising 20 provinces with a population of over 20 million people, including about 100,000 overseas Vietnamese.

It is home to the Hồ Chí Minh Memorial Site and Memorial Area, built by contributions from the Vietnamese community in the region to mark the time of the revolutionary activities of the President. VNS